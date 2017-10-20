Special Olympics Honors

Special Olympics Southern California honored Mary Ann Powell, Chief Executive Officer at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier, during the 21st Annual Pier Del Solfundraising event at the park. The annual fundraising event featured more than 30 of Los Angeles’ top chefs and restaurants, entertainment, music, arts and crafts, games, and unlimited rides.

Powell has spent more than 20 years elevating Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier to new heights. As the CEO and owner of Santa Monica Amusements, Powell understands and respects Pacific Park’s important role within the community, and as such aligned with Special Olympics Southern California (SOSC) in 1997 with the launch of Pier del Sol.

In 2008, she led a one-of-a-kind eBay auction of Pacific Park’s original Ferris wheel, netting $65,000 for SOSC, and in 2012 joined Southern California Law Enforcement to raise awareness and funds for SOSC while setting a new “Guinness World Records” title on Pacific Park’s famous Ferris wheel.

All proceeds from the annual Pier Del Sol event benefit the athletes of Special Olympics Southern California.