Peace Activist Jerry Rubin to Hold His Public Birthday Celebration December 11 at GasLite in Santa Monica

"Will You Still Need Me When I'm 74?" will be the theme of peace activist Jerry Rubin's public birthday celebration taking place Monday, December 11 on his 74th birthday. The activist-style birthday party will feature peace songs, political comedy, a "Dump Trump" cake-cutting ceremony, and an open microphone where activists can share what they are working on to help create a better future. The free-to-the-public event is being sponsored by the Activist Support Circle and will be held from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at the GasLite located at 2030 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica 90403 . The GasLite is easily accessible and has free parking.

Rubin is a longtime peace and environmental activist and has organized hundreds of events and projects since he became involved in activism in 1979. He resides in Santa Monica with his wife Marissa and their two kitty cat kids Sunny and Polly.

Rubin is not related to the late 1960’s peace activist and Chicago 8 Conspiracy Trial defendant, although they had become friends.

The Activist Support Circle is a support group for progressive activists that Rubin started in 2005 to help guard against activist burnout.

Rubin says no birthday gifts are necessary but a Starbucks gift card is always appreciated.