Saturday, October 21 at Harvelles in Santa Monica is Gonna Be a (Larry ‘Fuzzy’) Knight to Remember

Saturday, October 21 at Harvelle’s Blues Club in Santa Monica is going to be a (Larry ‘Fuzzy’) Knight to remember – when the acclaimed eleven-piece Blowin Smoke Rhythm & Blues Revue Featuring the Fabulous Smokettes fronted by colorful bandleader/bassist/vocalist Knight, returns to the equally-famous Blues Club by the Beach to not only provide a full evening’s worth of booty-shakin’, memory-makin’ R&B/Soul/Blues to listen and dance the night away to; but also, an even bigger party as ‘Fuzz Daddy’ celebrates his “39th and Holding” Birthday in style!

News FLASH…… Wow, this show is going to be spectacular !!! Joining the Blowin’ Smoke Band and the Smokettes, originally from L.A. but now residing in Las Vegas will be the dynamic, powerful and exciting vocalist, Sueann Carwell. This lady “brings it” with every song she sings. Her solo blues CD, “Blues In My Sunshine” is a superb blues album of original songs. She will be singing with LaQuita Davis and Madame Dee (Dwanna Parker). Besides being an R&B extravaganza, it is also a celebration of my 73rd Birthday and Party. You won’t want to miss this show. It’s going to be hot, hot, hot! See you at Harvelle’s, 1432 4th St., Downtown Santa Monica……..Downtown Funk You Up!

Larry “Fuzzy” Knight (front row, second from left) has led the accalimed elevn-piece Blowin Smoke Rhythm & Blues Revue for over two decades.

Blowin’ Smoke has been the choice of discerning music aficionados who have flocked to Harvelle’s to see this 11-piece ensemble for over two decades. Reviewing a recent Blowin’ Smoke live show at Harvelle’s, LA JAZZ SCENE writes, “The Blowin’ Smoke Rhythm & Blues Band featuring the Fabulous Smokettes rocked the house. Band leader Larry “Fuzzy” Knight – who somewhat resembles Elvin Bishop – brought “The Fabulous Smokettes” up to tear up the club with Aretha Franklin’s “Chain of Fools” and Bonnie Raitt’s “Something to Talk About” that both featured the band wailing away too. If you’re looking to party this is the band to see.”

As Knight himself says, “Size matters and bigger is better! Blowin’ Smoke is a band that will give it to you…sometimes sweet, sometimes hard! But when we’re done pouring it on you, you gotta come back for more”.