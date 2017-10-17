Paws & Planks: Wag Your Way to Wellness

“Unleash” your fitness with exhale and the Fairmont Miramar on October 19th! The evening will begin with a dog-friendly yoga class starting at 5:45pm that will combine exhale’s signature flow yoga class with canine friendly poses to strengthen your mind, body and tail. After class, enjoy our “Yappy Hour” open to all! We’ve teamed up with Wags & Walks to feature pet adoption on site – bring your next best friend home with you! Yappy Hour will feature a variety of pet focused brands and light bites for people and pups! Class space is limited, so reserve your spot today!

Call 310-319-3193 or sign up online at exhalespa.com/santamonica to reserve!