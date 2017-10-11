“A Picasso” returns to LA October 13 at the Promenade Playhouse

The curtain rises. We are in Paris, 1941.

Sex, Art, Politics, Nazis, and a classy 20th century icon are all wrapped up into an intense, confrontational drama with sensitivity and wit. Mademoiselle Fischer, a beautiful, “cultural attaché”, from Berlin has arrested Picasso. She needs him to authenticate three of his pieces, recently “confiscated”, by the Nazis from their Jewish owners, for inclusion in a “degenerate art show”, curated by Joseph Goebbles. Picasso does, whereupon he learns that the works will be destroyed in a bonfire!

Playwright Jeffrey Hatcher invites you to his production of A Picasso, this Friday, October 13 at 8:00PM at The Promenade Playhouse.

Tickets are $30. To purchase tickets, visit www.PromenadePlayhouse.com