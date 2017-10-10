Calling All Contractors! SMMUSD to Host Contractor Outreach Event on October 24, 2017

As the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District moves forward with new construction and modernization projects at multiple schools, the Facility Improvement Projects (FIP) department is hosting a contractor outreach event on Tuesday, October 24, 2017, 5:30-7:30 pm at the SMMUSD District Office Board Room, 1651 16th Street in Santa Monica.

The event, coordinated by the district’s bond program outreach consultant, Jamarah Hayner of JKH Consultants, is designed to provide building contractors with information related to upcoming projects, prequalification processes, and other requirements for builders to work on district projects. Hayner encourages local and small businesses to attend, meet the program leadership and network with potential partners.

The FIP department provides construction and program management services for the district facility improvements capital building program. In 2012, Santa Monica-Malibu voters passed Measure ES, a $385 million bond that is helping the district continue its goal of modernizing schools. This bond money is utilized to modernize and build new facilities at multiple campuses, upgrade technology throughout the district, and increase safety and security.

“We are excited by the prospect of increasing participation of local contractors on our projects,” said Steve Massetti, bond program manager consultant. “This outreach event is an opportunity for contractors who haven’t worked here before to get tips on how to do business with the district, as well as an opportunity to meet other contractors that are already working in the district and will be bidding on upcoming projects.”

Please RSVP via email to [email protected], or call 646-262-8044. Refreshments will be served.