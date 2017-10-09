Burning Man Decom Draws Locals

By Libby Lancaster

Creative people are everywhere, but the Santa Monica area is teeming with incredibly talented artists. Each year many Westsiders flock to the annual party in the desert: Burning Man. Considered a complete mind-body experience by attendees, the festival draws people from all walks of life, many who need to “decompress” from their experience before re-entering the “real” word.

Los Angeles Burning Man Decompression Art & Music Festival (Decom) was created to do just that.

Taking place downtown, the follow-on event is heavily attended by local residents and features a lineup of local artists.

DJ Todd Spero has lived in Venice for 20 years and been involved with Decom since its inception 13 years ago. He began as one of the music coordinators then worked as a stage manage. Today his DJ sets feature techno and tech-house with some progressive grooves.

Spero has been attending Burning Man in Nevada since 2000 and said he believes that Decom is an important event. “I love being able to come back with a speck of the magic we bring out to the desert and share it with everyone who can’t make it out there. To be able to show people that have never been, and have pre-conceived notions about what we do, is pretty amazing,” Spero said.

Santa Monica native Shana Koenig is known for her illuminated sculptures which appear to be deep sea creatures. These one-of-a-kind color-changing light sculptures use fiber optics, glass, crystals, and LEDs. Koenig said she is excited to participate in Decom once again. “I love the community, the people, the generosity, the inclusiveness, the art, the music, the laughter, and the fun,” the artist explained. For this year’s event she has created hanging fiber optic LED powered color changing jellyfish.

DJ Jacob Casmir is also a Venice resident. Playing mostly techno/house music, he said he is excited to once again participate in the Decom event. “I love meeting non-Burners. So many people think they have an idea about what “Burning Man” is and write it off, mostly out of intimidation, I think Decom is a great way to introduce a small taste of what it’s like to all kinds of people in the comfort of our great city!” Casmir said.

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m., at the Los Angeles State Historic Park, 1245 N. Spring St., LA. 90012. Admission is $20 per person (cash only) at the door. (ATM at door) Children under 12 are free. Enjoy a cash bar, food trucks, performances on four stages.

Attendees are encouraged to take the Metro since it is next to the Chinatown Metro Stop. There will be paid parking on the site for about 1,000 cars for $10. Ride sharing and mobile car services are encouraged. See the 2017 Decom website at ladecom.com.