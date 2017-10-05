Ciclavia Presented by Metro Returns to its Original Heart of L.A. Route on October 8

The 23rd CicLAvia event returns to its original Heart of L.A. route, bringing the event back to own of its most popular routes.

Los Angeles elected officials, including Councilmembers Jose Huizar and Mitch O’Farrell, will kick off the CicLAvia festivities with a press conference at 8:30 a.m. in downtown Los Angeles. CicLAvia – Heart of L.A. will travel for six miles between Boyle Heights, Arts District, Little Tokyo, Chinatown, downtown Los Angeles and Echo Park. People can participate using their feet, skateboards, rollerblades, wheelchairs and bikes to enjoy the car-free streets from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The CicLAvia event will celebrate:

Hub locations where people can enjoy art, music, games and giveaways in Boyle Heights, Arts District, Little Tokyo, Chinatown, downtown Los Angeles and Echo Park.

Activities celebrating Los Angeles’ successful bid for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic games.

An urban camping program for local children as part of a partnership between outdoor retailer REI and CicLAvia.

Pedi-cabs and play zones featuring vintage board games as part of a partnership with AARP-LA and CicLAvia.

Activities commemorating the annual return to the original route that kicked off the open-streets event seven years ago.