Swipe Right to Vote New Tech Hits City Hall

By Jennifer Eden

National Voter Registration Day, Tues. Sept. 26, saw the display of state-of-the-art voting tech hit the Santa Monica City Hall’s entry way as citizens were encouraged to make sure that they were on the voting roll.

“Every year, citizens find themselves unable to vote because of a missed registration deadline, outdated registration information, or because they are unsure how to register,” City of Santa Monica staff explained. “National Voter Registration Day seeks to help eligible voters across the country exercise their most basic right – the right to vote.”

L.A. County Clerk workers were on hand to showcase the new voter tech that will be in play for the 2018 Election. The machines are not online, with officials saying that there is no way of hacking into them. Data is recorded and then downloaded at the close of the election.

For more information on the new tech head to vsap.lavote.net. To register and to see if you’re registered: smvote.org.