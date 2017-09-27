Landlord Outreach Event Aimed At Ending Homelessness

Fourth District Supervisor Janice Hahn will join the Housing Authority of the County of Los Angeles (HACoLA), the Housing Authority of the City of Long Beach (HACLB), and other partner organizations to host HouseLA, an event to inform landlords throughout the County about the benefits of providing housing to individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness.

Los Angeles County has made unprecedented commitments to ending homelessness. At the event, landlords will learn about the various programs that serve those who are homeless as well as the incentives offered to landlords to rent to them, such as holding fees, security deposit and damage mitigation assistance.

Since February 2016, over 500 landlords have attended similar events held in other communities throughout the County to learn about the program.

Landlords throughout the County interested in renting their units to formerly homeless families and individuals. To RSVP and find parking instructions please visit www.eventbrite.com/e/house-la- tickets-35989661045 or call (626) 586-1669.