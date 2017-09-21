Harvey Wasserman, Author and Radio Host of “Solartopia Green Power & Wellness Hour”, to be Special Guest Speaker at September 25 Activist Support Circle Public Forum in Santa Monica

Monday, September 25 Activist Support Circle public forum taking place starting 6:00pm (until 8:00pm ) at the UnUrban Coffee House located at Harvey Wasserman, the longtime dedicated anti-nuclear activist, author and host of the popular ‘Solartopia’ radio show, will be the special guest speaker at theActivist Support Circle public forum taking place starting(until) at the UnUrban Coffee House located at 3301 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica 90405

Thursday 5pm Eastern Time and 2pm Pacific Time on KPFK FM Pacifica Radio (visit: Mr. Wasserman is a life-long activist who speaks, writes and organizes widely on energy, the environment, history, drug war, election protection and grassroots politics. In 1973 he coined the phrase “No Nukes” and helped found the global grassroots movement against atomic energy. He is the radio host of the popular ‘Solartopia Green Power & Wellness Hour’ that airs everyEastern Time andPacific Time on KPFK FM Pacifica Radio (visit: www.solartopia.org ).

The forum is free and there is free parking at the U.S. Bank parking lot across the street from the UnUrban.

The Activist Support Circle is an ongoing open support group for progressive activists that began in 2005 to help guard against activist burnout and offer emotional support to activists in their vital and courageous work.