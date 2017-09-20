City Year Los Angeles Announces Launch of Two Leadership Programs at 11th Annual “Opening Day” Swearing-In Ceremony

City Year Los Angeles will celebrate its 11th Annual Opening Day swearing-in ceremony with the announcement of two unique programs designed to develop civic-minded leaders of tomorrow. The Teaching Intern Program, launched in partnership with the Los Angeles Unified School District, is a teacher credentialing program that would place dedicated teachers in L.A.’s highest need schools; the Leadership Fellows program, developed in collaboration with the USC Marshall School of Business, is a non-profit leadership certification program that prepares AmeriCorps members to take the principles of business and create lasting social change.

In 28 cities nationwide, more than 3,100 City Year AmeriCorps members will focus on improving overall school climate and providing individual support to students to help them stay in school and on track to graduate high school, ready for college and career success. Diverse teams of City Year AmeriCorps members serve full-time alongside teachers, tutoring students one-on-one, providing in-class support and organizing school-wide programs to increase academic achievement and student engagement.