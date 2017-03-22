Woman Forced to Quit Job Due to Sexual Harassment Settles Lawsuit

A woman who appeared on the reality show “Beverly Hills Pawn” and alleged she was forced to quit her job at the sperm bank where she worked due to sexual harassment and discrimination settled her lawsuit against the company.

Rosemary Gore — who according to the Internet Movie Database, or IMDb, is a distant cousin of former Vice President Al Gore — filed suit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Nov. 4 against California Cryobank LLC, alleging sexual harassment, sex discrimination, wrongful termination and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Lawyers for the company filed court papers last Thursday stating that the case was resolved, although no terms were divulged. The defense attorneys denied any wrongdoing on the part of their client and said in their court documents that Gore “voluntarily abandoned her position.”

According to the lawsuit, Gore was hired at the company as a cord blood educator in November 2013. In early 2014, one of her bosses told Gore that dark stains around her desk and work area were semen, the suit stated.

In February 2014, the boss mocked Gore in the salesroom with a recording of her appearance on “Beverly Hills Pawn,” the suit alleged. When she asked him to stop, he took the recording to management, which did not put a halt to the boss’ behavior, according to the lawsuit.

Three months later, Gore was demoted, and in late 2014, a boss, citing seniority, denied Gore permission to visit her aging parents, the suit stated.

Gore, who believed she was subjected to disparate treatment because of her gender, says she was forced to quit in July 2015.

Gore appeared as a guest star for two episodes of “Beverly Hills Pawn” in 2013-14, according to IMDb.