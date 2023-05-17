Westside Ballet of Santa Monica returns to the Broad Stage with special guest artists kicking off Friday May 26th with their Spring Soirée special event “Masters of Movement: Ballet Through the Centuries.” Santa Monica Mirror reporter Juliet Lemar interviews the show’s special guest stars including Westside Ballet alumni Lyrica Woodruff (of Broadway’s “Anastasia” fame) and Adrian Blake Mitchell (Mikhailovsky Theatre Ballet Company). Juliet also films some eye-popping sneak peaks of these world-renowned artists in studio rehearsals: Lyrica accompanied by professional guest artist Maté Szentes in George Balanchine’s patriotic “Stars & Stripes,” staged by Balanchine Trust legend Patricia Neary; and Adrian rehearsing Chrsitopher Wheeldon’s “After the Rain” with his dance and life partner, Andrea Laššáková. Adrian also rehearses with four accomplished pre-professional young male dancers (Dylan Weinstein, Sawyer Jordan, Evan Hull, and Spencer Collins) — all four of whom recently placed in regional and national ballet competitions, and are performing either at the Soirée event Friday night or in the pre-professional performance company’s Spring Showcase performances presented the following day, Saturday, May 27th, at 1pm and 5pm. Go to westsideballet.com/spring-performance for more info and tickets. May 26th Soirée $100-300 including reception presented by Urth Catering and the Huntley Hotel; Spring Showcase May 27th $45.
“Ballet at the Broad Stage Memorial Weekend – Meet the Talent!”
(Video) A Quick Trip To The Culver City Farmers Market
May 17, 2023 Staff Report
Check out the community open air market and the fun atmosphere of the event. @culvercitywlanews A Quick Trip To The...
(Video) WGA Writer And Member Of WGA West Board Marjorie David Explains Why Not Paying Workers Is Not Good For The Economy
May 15, 2023 Staff Report
She has a great take on why it is short term thinking that will harm everyone. @culvercitywlanews WGA Writer And...
(Video) Statement From The LAPD On The Arrest Of Three Suspects For The Beverly Crest Murders In January
May 15, 2023 Staff Report
Officer Cervantes confirmed in an interview that three suspects are in custody and will be charged with murder. @culvercitywlanews Statement...
(Video) The WGA Picket Line At Sony Pictures
May 12, 2023 Staff Report
WGA writers are on strike at the front gate of Sony Pictures. @culvercitywlanews The WGA Picket Line At Sony Pictures....
FoodCycle LA Feeding People Not Landfills
May 11, 2023 Juliet Lemar
FoodCycle LA keeps good food from going to waste – moving it to hungry people’s plates.
(Video) The Perfect Date: The New Snickerdoodle Date Latte by DADAeats
May 11, 2023 Staff Report
Samah Dada @dadaeats created the latte of the season for @Erewhon Market that is available at the Tonic Bar for...
(Video) The Pedal Power Event At The Ivy In Culver City
May 10, 2023 Staff Report
This event was held to promote alternate forms of transportation, like e-bikes, skateboards, and roller skates. Community organizations like LADOT...
West L.A V.A Opens 120 Units of Housing Three Years After ‘Veterans Row’ Encampment
May 9, 2023 Juliet Lemar
The West L.A Veterans Affairs unveiled 120 new units of permanent and supportive housing on its campus three years after...
(Video) Interview With David Shore, Wga Writer and Showrunner on the Picket Line at Sony Studios in Culver City
May 8, 2023 Staff Report
He talks about what the writers really want and why they are on strike. He created the television show House...
(Video) Westmont of Culver City’s Construction Is Ongoing
May 7, 2023 Staff Report
The senior housing project is nearing completion at 11141 Washington Boulevard. @culvercitywlanews Westmont of Culver City's Construction Is Ongoing. The...
(Video) Interview With WGA Board Member Marjorie David About WGA Strike
May 5, 2023 Staff Report
Interview with Marjorie David, writer, producer, and member of the WGA West Board. Wrote for Dark Angel (2000), Life (2007),...
(Video) Breadblok Bakery Suddenly Closed All Of Its Locations On May 3
May 4, 2023 Staff Report
All of Breadblok’s locations were closed on May 3 without any warning. Other than a note left on the door...
(Video) Loqui Celebrates 7th Birthday On April 28, 2023
May 4, 2023 Staff Report
Loqui, the Mexican restaurant, celebrated its 7th birthday on April 28, but guests got all of the presents including a...
Writers Guild West Union Members On The Picket Line Outside of Amazon Studios in Culver City
May 3, 2023 Staff Report
A very strong presence near Culver Steps. The Writers Guild hasn’t had a strike like this since 2008. Union members...
L.A. Residents and Food Banks Brace for ‘Hunger Cliff’ After Reduction of CalFresh Benefits
May 1, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Covid-19 emergency CalFresh benefit allotments stopped for 1.5 Million residents in April. Hear how food banks and local recipients are...
