The Academy Invites 487 New Artists and Executives to Academy Membership

Talented Artists and Executives Recognized for Their Contributions to Film

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has extended invitations to 487 artists and executives to join the organization in recognition of their contributions to motion pictures. Actors Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon), Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall, The Zone of Interest), Greta Lee (Past Lives), Catherine O’Hara (For Your Consideration), Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers), and Teo Yoo (Past Lives) have been nominated as new members this year.

“We are thrilled to welcome this year’s class of new members to the Academy,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang. “These remarkably talented artists and professionals from around the world have made a significant impact on our filmmaking community.”

Eight individuals, noted by an asterisk, have been invited to join the Academy by multiple branches and must select one branch upon accepting membership.

The list of 2024 invitees includes a diverse group of individuals who have excelled in their respective fields within the film industry.

Actors

Jessica Alba – “Machete,” “Frank Miller’s Sin City”

Erika Alexander – “American Fiction,” “30 Years to Life”

Swann Arlaud – “Anatomy of a Fall,” “Bloody Milk”

Shabana Azmi – “Godmother,” “Arth”

Obba Babatunde – “City of Lies,” “The Manchurian Candidate”

Saleh Bakri – “The Blue Caftan,” “The Band’s Visit”

Stephanie Beatriz – “Encanto,” “In the Heights”

Danielle Brooks – “The Color Purple,” Clemency”

Tia Carrere – “True Lies,” “Wayne’s World”

Sergio Castellitto – “Don’t Move,” “My Mother’s Smile”

Alfredo Castro – “El Conde,” “Tony Manero”

Jason Clarke – “Oppenheimer,” “Zero Dark Thirty”

Kate Del Castillo – “Under the Same Moon,” “American Visa”

Gang Dong-won – “Broker,” “Peninsula”

Lily Gladstone – “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “The Unknown Country”

Rachel House – “Hunt for the Wilderpeople,” “Boy”

Sandra Hüller – “Anatomy of a Fall,” “The Zone of Interest”

Maeve Jinkings – “Toll,” “Neon Bull”

Greta Lee – “Past Lives,” “Gemini”

Kate Mara – “Megan Leavey,” “The Martian”

Dash Mihok – “Silver Linings Playbook,” “The Thin Red Line”

Catherine O’Hara – “For Your Consideration,” “Best in Show”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – “The Holdovers,” “Dolemite Is My Name”

Fiona Shaw – “The Last September,” “The Butcher Boy”

Qi Shu – “The Assassin,” “Three Times”

D.B. Sweeney – “Dinosaur,” “Eight Men Out”

Jasmine Trinca – “Fortunata,” “Honey”

Koji Yakusho – “Perfect Days,” “The Blood of Wolves”

Teo Yoo – “Past Lives,” “Vertigo”

Casting Directors

Dixie Chassay – “Dune: Part Two,” “Poor Things”

Kharmel Cochrane – “Saltburn,” “The Northman”

Angela Demo – “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl”

Jennifer Euston – “American Fiction,” “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World”

Rene Haynes – “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “The Revenant”

Gayle Keller – “Bros,” “The King of Staten Island”

Moira Miller – “A Fantastic Woman,” “The Green Inferno”

Masunobu Motokawa – “Perfect Days,” “The Wandering Moon”

Ulrike Müller – “Ghost Trail,” “Scorched Earth”

Elsa Pharaon – “A Silence,” “Holy Motors”

Alejandro Reza – “Noche de Bodas,” “Gringo”

Luis Rosales – “Cassandro,” “Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”

Limor Shmila – “The Vanishing Soldier,” “The Stronghold”

Rebecca van Unen – “Sweet Dreams,” “Quo Vadis, Aida?”

Chamutal Zerem – “Karaoke,” “Foxtrot”

Cinematographers

Eric Branco – “Story Ave,” “The Forty-Year-Old Version”

Chananun Chotrungroj – “Birth/Rebirth,” “The Trapped 13: How We Survived the Thai Cave”

Matthew Chuang – “You Won’t Be Alone,” “Blue Bayou”

Andrew Commis – “Blueback,” “Babyteeth”

Ashley Connor – “Polite Society,” “The Miseducation of Cameron Post”

Josée Deshaies – “The Beast,” “Passages”

Alex Disenhof – “Alice,” “Captive State”

Jomo Fray – “All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt,” “Port Authority”

Damián García – “Jungleland,” “I’m No Longer Here”

Magdalena Górka – “Die in a Gunfight,” “An Ordinary Man”

Ryuto Kondo – “Monster,” “A Man”

Dariela Ludlow Deloya – “A Million Miles Away,” “Prayers for the Stolen”

Catherine Lutes – “Close to You,” “Mouthpiece”

Aurélien Marra – “L’Homme Debout,” “Two of Us”

Igor Meglic – “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire,” “Fast X”

Crescenzo Giacomo Notarile – “Bullet,” “Moonwalker”

Sophia Olsson – “Charter,” “Echo”

Yerkinbek Ptyraliyev – “Yellow Cat,” “Karinca”

Jamie Ramsay – “All of Us Strangers,” “Living”

Nanu Segal – “Emily,” “Donkey Punch”

Hidetoshi Shinomiya – “Drive My Car,” “The Town of Headcounts”

Jigme Tenzing – “The Monk and the Gun,” “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”

Ravi Varman – “Japan,” “Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two”

Maria von Hausswolff – “Godland,” “A White, White Day”

Sophie Winqvist – “Clara Sola,” “Pleasure”

Costume Designers

Dave Crossman – “Napoleon,” “1917”

Mario D’Avignon – “Midway,” “Hochelaga, Land of Souls”

Anne Dixon – “The Marsh King’s Daughter,” “The Song of Names”

Jürgen Doering – “Personal Shopper,” “Clouds of Sils Maria”

Leesa Evans – “Always Be My Maybe,” “Bridesmaids”

Gabriela Fernández – “I’m No Longer Here,” “Cantinflas”

Małgorzata Karpiuk – “The Zone of Interest,” “Quo Vadis, Aida?”

Kazuko Kurosawa – “Hara-Kiri: Death of a Samurai,” “Silk”

Ann Maskrey – “The Man Who Knew Infinity,” “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”

Mona May – “Enchanted,” “Clueless”

Rama Rajamouli – “RRR,” “Baahubali: The Beginning”

Sheetal Sharma – “Gangubai Kathiawadi,” “Kesari”

Preeyanan “Lin” Suwannathada – “The Creator,” “Buffalo Boys”

Jill Taylor – “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” “My Week with Marilyn”

Mónica Toschi – “A Ravaging Wind,” “Argentina, 1985”

Holly Waddington – “Poor Things,” “Lady Macbeth”

Khadija Zeggaï – “Passages,” “Love Crime”

Directors

Fede Álvarez – “The Girl in the Spider’s Web,” “Don’t Breathe”

Kyle Patrick Alvarez – “The Stanford Prison Experiment,” “C.O.G.”

Lila Avilés – “Totem,” “The Chambermaid”

Jamie Babbit – “The Stand-In,” “But I’m a Cheerleader”

Minhal Baig – “We Grown Now,” “Hala”

Bahrām Beyzaie* – “When We Are All Asleep,” “Killing Mad Dogs”

Jayro Bustamente – “La Llorona,” “Tremors”

Steven Caple Jr. – “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” “Creed II”

İlker Çatak* – “The Teachers’ Lounge,” “I Was, I Am, I Will Be”

Ayoka Chenzira – “Alma’s Rainbow”

Justin Chon – “Blue Bayou,” “Ms. Purple”

Rima Das – “Tora’s Husband,” “Village Rockstars”

JD Dillard – “Devotion,” “Sweetheart”

Alice Diop – “Saint Omer,” “We”

Sally El Hosaini – “Unicorns,” “The Swimmers”

Leslie Harris – “Just Another Girl on the I.R.T.”

Cord Jefferson* – “American Fiction”

S.S. Rajamouli – “RRR,” “Eega”

Boots Riley – “Sorry to Bother You”

Alex Rivera – “The Infiltrators,” “Sleep Dealer”

A.V. Rockwell – “A Thousand and One”

Juliana Rojas – “Good Manners,” “Necropolis Symphony”

Emma Seligman – “Bottoms,” “Shiva Baby”

Celine Song* – “Past Lives”

Angel Manuel Soto – “Blue Beetle,” “Charm City Kings”

Justine Triet* – “Anatomy of a Fall,” “Sibyl”

Anand Kumar Tucker – “The Critic,” “Leap Year”

David Yates – “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2,” “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix”

Susan Youssef – “Marjoun and the Flying Headscarf,” “Habibi Rasak Kharban”

Documentary

Trish Adlesic – “The ABCs of Book Banning,” “Gasland”

Daniela Alatorre – “A Cop Movie,” “Midnight Family”

Waad Al-Kateab – “We Dare to Dream,” “For Sama”

Anne Alvergue – “The Martha Mitchell Effect,” “Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn”

Raed Andoni – “Ghost Hunting,” “Fix Me”

Alethea Arnaquq-Baril – “Twice Colonized,” “Angry Inuk”

Mila Aung-Thwin – “Let There Be Light,” “Last Train Home”

Tina Baz – “Adolescents,” “Fix Me”

Jorge Bodanzky – “The Amazon, a New Minamata?” “Third Millennium”

Moses Bwayo – “Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

Caryn Capotosto – “Little Richard: I Am Everything,” “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

Nadim Cheikhrouha* – “Four Daughters,” “Benda Bilili!”

Mstyslav Chernov – “20 Days in Mariupol”

Michael Collins – “Almost Sunrise,” “Give Up Tomorrow”

Flávia de Souza – “Aftershock,” “Open Heart”

Jeanie Finlay – “Your Fat Friend,” “Seahorse: The Dad Who Gave Birth”

Beadie Finzi – “Only When I Dance,” “Unknown White Male”

Ellen Goosenberg Kent – “Torn Apart: Separated at the Border,” “Crisis Hotline: Veterans Press 1”

Sky Hopinka – “Kicking the Clouds,” “Malni: Towards the Ocean, towards the Shore”

José Joffily – “A Symphony for a Common Man,” “Foreign Soldier”

Rachel Lears – “To the End,” “Knock Down the House”

Rebecca Lichtenfeld – “The Eternal Memory,” “The Nightcrawlers”

Sergei Loznitsa – “Babi Yar. Context,” “Mr. Landsbergis”

Aïcha Macky – “Zinder,” “The Fruitless Tree”

Kara Magsanoc-Alikpala – “Delikado,” “Call Her Ganda”

Elaine McMillion Sheldon – “King Coal,” “Heroin(e)”

Mark Mitten – “A Compassionate Spy,” “Abacus: Small Enough to Jail”

Vincent Moloi – “Skulls of My People,” “Men of Gold”

Nisha Pahuja – “To Kill a Tiger,” “The World Before Her”

Pola Rapaport – “Addicted to Life,” “Broken Meat”

RaMell Ross – “Easter Snap,” “Hale County This Morning, This Evening”

Ousmane Samassekou – “The Last Shelter,” “The Heirs of the Hill”

Frédéric Tcheng – “Invisible Beauty,” “Halston”

Jennifer Tiexiera – “Subject,” “P.S. Burn This Letter Please”

Hemal Trivedi – “Among the Believers,” “Saving Face”

Christine Turner* – “The Barber of Little Rock,” “Lynching Postcards: “Token of a Great Day””

Keith Wilson – “Joonam,” “I Didn’t See You There”

Executives

Salma Abdalla

Cate Adams

Maya Amsellem

Lenora del Pilar Ferrero Blanco

Sasha Bühler

Michelle Byrd

Elaine Chin

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland

Paolo Del Brocco

Gina Duncan

Dan Friedkin

Poppy Hanks

Kate Hurwitz

Iris Knobloch

Tim League

Sasha Lloyd

Harvey Mason Jr.

Daniela Michel

Brittany Morrissey

Brianna Oh

Lejo Pet

Areli Quirarte

Matthew Reilly

Chris Rice

Ben Roberts

Peter Safran

Couper Samuelson

Ellen Stutzman

Fumiko Takagi

Graham Taylor

Emily Woodburne

Kim Yutani

Film Editors

Timothy Alverson – “Halloween,” “Orphan”

Michael Andrews* – “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Shrek 2”

Qutaiba Barhamji – “Four Daughters,” “Smoke Sauna Sisterhood”

Joseph Charles Bond – “Wildflower,” “The Man Who Knew Infinity”

Victoria Boydell – “Saltburn,” “Rye Lane”

Paul Carlin – “Bobi Wine: The People’s President,” “The Mystery of D.B. Cooper”

Carlotta Cristiani – “The Inner Cage,” “Daughter of Mine”

Cătălin Cristuțiu – “Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World,” “Poppy Field”

Annette Davey – “Dreamin’ Wild,” “Together, Together”

Amy Foote – “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” “The Work”

Keith Fraase – “Past Lives,” “To the Wonder”

Jo Francis – “Memory,” “Charming the Hearts of Men”

Toni Froschhammer – “Perfect Days,” “Pina”

Nassim Gordji-Tehrani – “Rosalie,” “The Wolf’s Call”

Kaya Inan – “My Wonderful Wanda,” “In the Aisles”

Lisa Lassek – “Leave the World Behind,” “Marvel’s The Avengers”

Jaume Martí – “Society of the Snow,” “God’s Crooked Lines”

Rie Matsubara – “The Boy and the Heron,” “When Marnie Was There”

Mike Munn – “To Kill a Tiger,” “This Is Not a Movie”

Darrin Navarro – “Summering,” “Tallulah”

Mdhamiri Nkemi – “Blue Story,” “The Last Tree”

Hilda Rasula – “American Fiction,” “Vengeance”

Josh Schaeffer – “Godzilla vs. Kong,” “Molly’s Game”

Laurent Sénéchal – “Anatomy of a Fall,” “Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle”

Takeshi Seyama – “The Boy and the Heron,” “Spirited Away”

Michelle Tesoro – “Maestro,” “On the Basis of Sex”

Makeup Artists and Hairstylists

Ana Bulajić Črček – “Illyricvm,” “Number 55”

Hildegard Haide – “Run to Ground,” “Extinction”

Karen Hartley Thomas – “Golda,” “The Personal History of David Copperfield”

Frédéric Lainé – “The Animal Kingdom,” “Benedetta”

Marketing and Public Relations

Michele Abitbol-Lasry

Matt Johnson Apice

Austin Barker

Neil Bhatt

Darnell Brisco

Nasim Cambron

Holly Connors

Mauricio Azael Duran Ortega

Stephen Garrett

Christopher Gonzalez

Andrea Grau

Blair Green

Carlos Alberto Gutiérrez

Lisa Zaks Markowitz

David Ninh

Julien Noble

Gitesh Pandya

Michelle Paris

Elaine Patterson

Lonnie Snell

Ray Subers

Caren Quinn Thompson

Jessica Thurber Hemingway

Vilija Vitartas

Stephanie Wenborn

Music

Michael K. Bauer – “Cassandro,” “The Equalizer 3”

Stephen Bray – “The Color Purple,” “Psycho III”

Anthony Chue – “Man on the Edge,” “G Storm”

Gary M. Clark – “Flora and Son,” “Sing Street”

Marius de Vries – “Navalny,” “CODA”

Jerskin Fendrix – “Poor Things”

Simon Franglen – “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “The Magnificent Seven”

Jo Yeong-wook – “Decision to Leave,” “Hunt”

Shari Johanson – “Maybe I Do,” “All Together Now”

Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch – “All of Us Strangers,” “Living”

Fabrizio Mancinelli – “Il Viaggio Leggendario,” “The Boat”

Diego Navarro – “The Cuckoo’s Curse,” “The Wasteland”

Martin Phipps – “Napoleon,” “The Princess”

Plínio Profeta – “Desapega!,” “Nosso Sonho”

Philippe Rombi – “Driving Madeleine,” “Joyeux Noël”

David Sardy – “The Beekeeper,” “Zombieland”

Katrina Marie Schiller – “Wonka,” “Black Mass”

Carl Sealove – “Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down,” “The Human Trial”

Ryan Shore – “Veselka: The Rainbow on the Corner at the Center of the World,” “Zombie Town”

Kubilay Uner – “American Traitor: The Trail of Axis Sally,” “Force of Nature”

Dan Wilson – “American Symphony,” “Love Again”

Producers

Tom Ackerley – “Barbie,” “I, Tonya”

Nadim Cheikhrouha* – “Four Daughters,” “The Man Who Sold His Skin”

Jay Choi – “The Good, the Bad, the Weird,” “A Tale of Two Sisters”

Jennifer Davisson – “Robin Hood,” “Live by Night”

Fernanda De la Peza – “The Hole in the Fence,” “Robe of Gems”

Simón de Santiago – “Regression,” “Agora”

Diana Elbaum – “Hounds,” “Isn’t She Lovely?”

Saïd Hamich Benlarbi – “Deserts,” “Return to Bollene”

Alex Heineman – “Gunpowder Milkshake,” “The Commuter”

Sandra Hermida – “Society of the Snow,” “Un Amor”

John M. Jacobsen – “Trollhunter,” “Max Manus”

David Koplan – “Spirited,” “Papillon”

Ben LeClair – “American Fiction,” “Fair Play”

Tatiana Leite – “Rule 34,” “Loveling”

Agustina Llambí Campbell – “Argentina, 1985,” “The Wild Ones”

Andrew Lowe – “Poor Things,” “Chevalier”

Renata de Almeida Magalhães – “The Great Mystical Circus,” “The Greatest Love of All”

Kaoru Matsuzaki – “Shoplifters,” “Like Father, Like Son”

Kelly McCormick – “Bullet Train,” “Violent Night”

Sarah Schechter – “My Policeman,” “Free Guy”

Ritesh Sidhwani – “Gully Boy,” “Dil Chahta Hai”

Leslie Urdang – “Rabbit Hole,” “Adam”

Edward Vaisman – “The American Society of Magical Negroes,” “A Thousand and One”

James Wilson – “The Zone of Interest,” “Under the Skin”

María Zamora – “The Rye Horn,” “Alcarràs”

Production and Technology

Deva Anderson

Keir Beck

Nicholas Bergh

Geoff Burdick

Larry Chernoff

Man-Nang Chong

George Cottle

Eddie Drake

Shauna Duggins

Jonathan Eusebio

Clay Donahue Fontenot

Kyle Gardiner

Barrie Hemsley

Joel C. High

Susan Jacobs

Renard T. Jenkins

Joshua Levinson

Larry McConkey

David James McKimmie

Samantha Jo “Mandy” Moore

Kenny Ortega

Prem Rakshith

Chad Stahelski

David Webb

Woo-Ping Yuen

Production Design

Alain Bainée – “Society of the Snow,” “Official Competition”

Annie Beauchamp – “Swan Song,” “Penguin Bloom”

Ruth De Jong – “Oppenheimer,” “Nope”

Douglas Dresser – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Finch”

Emmanuelle Duplay – “Anatomy of a Fall,” “Red Island”

Warren Flanagan – “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” “Godzilla: King of the Monsters”

Lorin Flemming – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Henry Fong – “Army of the Dead,” “A Wrinkle in Time”

Jennifer Gentile – “Blue Beetle,” “Malignant”

Shona Heath – “Poor Things”

Sam Hutchins – “The Greatest Beer Run Ever,” “Joker”

Steven Jones-Evans – “Anyone but You,” “Carmen”

Claire Kaufman – “Oppenheimer,” “White Noise”

Carol Kupisz – “Napoleon,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Zsuzsa Mihalek – “Poor Things,” “Atomic Blonde”

Edwin L. Natividad – “Blue Beetle,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

Till Benjamin Nowak – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Black Panther”

Chris Oddy – “The Zone of Interest,” “King of Thieves”

Jenny Oman – “Mr. Malcolm’s List,” “The Green Knight”

Adam O’Neill – “Chevalier,” “Empire of Light”

James Price – “Poor Things,” “The Iron Claw”

Peggy Pridemore – “Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House,” “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back”

Scott Purcell – “Ambulance,” “A Quiet Place”

Steve Saklad – “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.,” “Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar.”

Rick Schuler – “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” “Once upon a Time…in Hollywood”

Don Shank – “Elemental,” “Luca”

Andrew M. Siegel – “The Fabelmans,” “Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn”

Tom Targownik Taylor – “Stand Up Guys,” “Little Fockers”

Adam Willis – “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Marriage Story”

Katia Wyszkop – “Peter von Kant,” “Une Jeune Fille Qui Va Bien”

Milena Zdravkovic – “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

Short Films and Feature Animation

Dan Abraham – “Once Upon a Studio,” “Planes”

Abigail Addison – “The Debutante,” “I’m OK”

Michael Andrews* – “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Megamind”

Brad Booker – “WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko,” “The Book of Life”

Samuel Caron – “Invincible,” “As Happy as Can Be”

Nazrin Choudhury – “Red, White and Blue”

Sarah Helen Cox – “Heavy Pockets,” “Plain Pleasures”

Louie Del Carmen – “Luck,” “The Star”

Kayla Galang – “When You Left Me on That Boulevard,” “Joan on the Phone”

Amit R. Gicelter – “Letter to a Pig,” “Black Slide”

Alan Hawkins – “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “The Mitchells vs. the Machines”

Atsuko Ishizuka – “Goodbye, Don Glees!,” “No Game No Life: Zero”

Tal Kantor – “Letter to a Pig,” “In Other Words”

Àlex Lora – “The Fourth Kingdom,” “Us”

James Mansfield – “Zootopia,” “Hercules”

Patrick Mate – “Smurfs: The Lost Village,” “Puss in Boots”

Boris Mendza – “Bazigaga,” “Rise of a Star”

Yegane Moghaddam – “Our Uniform,” “On the Cover”

Maral Mohammadian – “Impossible Figures and Other Stories I,” “Shannon Amen”

Mari Okada – “Maboroshi,” “Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms”

Ryo Orikasa – “Miserable Miracle,” “Datum Point”

Frank Passingham – “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” “Kubo and the Two Strings”

Ülo Pikkov – “’Til We Meet Again,” “Empty Space”

Rebecca Pruzan – “Lovesick,” “Ivalu”

Troy Quane – “Nimona,” “Spies in Disguise”

Vincent René-Lortie – “Invincible,” “The Man Who Traveled Nowhere in Time”

Carlos Segundo – “Big Bang,” “Sideral”

Pauline Seigland – “One and Thousand Nights,” “Little Hands”

Shuzo Shiota – “Blame!,” “Muybridge’s String”

Justin K. Thompson – “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs”

Christine Turner* – “The Barber of Little Rock,” “Lynching Postcards: “Token of a Great Day””

Theodore Ty – “Nimona,” “Lilo & Stitch”

Chie Uratani – “In This Corner of the World,” “Summer Wars”

Viviane Vanfleteren – “Titina,” “The Secret of Kells”

Atsushi Wada – “Bird in the Peninsula,” “The Great Rabbit”

Virgil Widrich – “Fast Film,” “Copy Shop”

Masaaki Yuasa – “Inu-Oh,” “Mind Game”

Rayka Zehtabchi – “Are You Still There?” “Period. End of Sentence.”

Sound

Gina R. Alfano – “Baby Ruby,” “You Hurt My Feelings”

Manfred Banach – “Home Sweet Home – Where Evil Lives,” “John Wick: Chapter 4”

Stephanie Brown – “Haunted Mansion,” “The Marvels”

Johnnie Burn – “The Zone of Interest,” “Poor Things”

Alexandra Fehrman – “American Fiction,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Linda Forsén – “Love Lies Bleeding,” “A House Made of Splinters”

Lee Gilmore – “Dune: Part Two,” “The Batman”

Glynna Grimala – “End of the Road,” “Father Stu”

Loveday Harding – “Heart of Stone,” “The Batman”

Brent Kiser – “The Lionheart,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Frédéric Le Louêt – “Only 3 Days Left,” “Alibi.com 2”

Steven A. Levy – “Oppenheimer,” “Tenet”

Kate Morath – “The Boys in the Boat,” “Belfast”

Mark Purcell – “Maestro,” “Dune”

Alejandro Quevedo – “Murder City,” “Radical”

David M. Roberts – “The Killer,” “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Shelley Roden – “Elemental,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

Jay Rubin – “How to Blow Up a Pipeline,” “Master Gardener”

Ian Voigt – “The Creator,” “The Hustle”

Laura Wiest – “The Boogeyman,” “Sanctuary”

Tarn Willers – “The Zone of Interest,” “Starve Acre”

Linda Yeaney – “The Beekeeper,” “Interstellar”

Visual Effects

Gerardo Aguilera – “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Avengers: Endgame”

Stephen Hugh Richard Clee – “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp”

Simone Coco – “Napoleon,” “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

Ian Comley – “The Creator,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”

Tim Dobbert – “The Creator,” “Kong: Skull Island”

Emile Ghorayeb – “Nope,” “Alita: Battle Angel”

Michael Grobe – “Dune: Part Two,” “Fast X”

Trevor Hazel – “The Creator,” “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor among Thieves”

Tamara Kent – “Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire,” “The Flash”

Julius Lechner – “The Batman,” “Spider-Man: Far from Home”

Allan Magled – “Bad Boys for Life,” “Geostorm”

Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet – “Napoleon,” “Cruella”

Raymond McMillan – “Little Children,” “Dracula 2000”

Lori C. Miller – “Nyad,” “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Johnathan Nixon – “Nyad,” “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Tatsuji Nojima – “Godzilla Minus One,” “Ghost Book Obake Zukan”

Rick Walter O’Connor – “Bumblebee,” “A Quiet Place”

Stephane Paris – “The Commuter,” “Guardians of the Galaxy”

Laura Pedro – “Society of the Snow,” “A Monster Calls”

Pietro Ponti – “The Marvels,” “Terminator Genisys”

Kyle Robinson – “The Flash,” “Black Panther”

Kiyoko Shibuya – “Godzilla Minus One,” “Ghost Book Obake Zukan”

Kathy Siegel – “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Ford v Ferrari”

Orde Stevanoski – “Smurfs: The Lost Village,” “Alice through the Looking Glass”

Masaki Takahashi – “Godzilla Minus One,” “Parasyte”

Alexis Wajsbrot – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

Alex Wuttke – “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

Takashi Yamazaki – “Godzilla Minus One,” “Parasyte”

Dennis Yoo – “The Batman,” “War for the Planet of the Apes”

Writers

Bahrām Beyzaie* – “When We Are All Asleep,” “Killing Mad Dogs”

Elegance Bratton – “The Inspection,” “Pier Kids”

Samy Burch – “May December”

Dave Callaham – “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Alessandro Camon – “The Listener,” “The Messenger”

Nicolás Casariego – “Society of the Snow,” “Intruders”

İlker Çatak* – “The Teachers’ Lounge,” “I Was, I Am, I Will Be”

Massimo Ceccherini – “Io Capitano,” “Pinocchio”

Linda Yvette Chávez – “Flamin’ Hot”

Akela Cooper – “M3gan,” “The Nun II”

Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer – “Blue Beetle,” “Miss Bala”

Zeina Durra – “Luxor,” “The Imperialists Are Still Alive!”

Lee Eisenberg – “Good Boys,” “Bad Teacher”

Massimo Gaudioso – “Io Capitano,” “Tale of Tales”

Arthur Harari – “Anatomy of a Fall,” “Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle”

David Hemingson – “The Holdovers”

Cord Jefferson* – “American Fiction”

Erik Jendresen – “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” “Ithaca”

Maryam Keshavarz – “The Persian Version,” “Circumstance”

Marc Klein – “Mirror Mirror,” “Serendipity”

Kogonada – “After Yang,” “Columbus”

Tony McNamara – “Poor Things,” “The Favourite”

Rhett Reese – “Ghosted,” “Deadpool”

Tony Rettenmaier – “They Cloned Tyrone,” “Young. Wild. Free.”

Bernard Rose – “Traveling Light,” “Candyman”

Sarah Adina Smith – “The Drop,” “Birds of Paradise”

Celine Song* – “Past Lives”

Gene Stupnitsky – “No Hard Feelings,” “Good Boys”

Takuma Takasaki – “Perfect Days,” “Honokaa Boy”

Juel Taylor – “They Cloned Tyrone,” “Creed II”

Erica Tremblay – “Fancy Dance,” “Heartland: A Portrait of Survival”

Justine Triet* – “Anatomy of a Fall,” “Sibyl”

Eva Vives – “All About Nina,” “Raising Victor Vargas”

Paul Wernick – “Ghosted,” “Deadpool”

Artist Representatives

Laura Berwick

Eryn Brown

John Carrabino

Hillary Cook

Tim Curtis

Brian Dobbins

Frank Frattaroli

Jay Gassner

Roger Green

Laurent Gregoire

Jermaine Johnson

Theresa Kang

Becca Kovacik

Linda Lichter

Douglas Lucterhand

Devin Mann

Gregory McKnight

Evelyn O’Neill

David Park

Cynthia Lee Pett

Valarie Phillips

Maggie Pisacane

Lindsay Porter

Gretchen Rush

Jodi Shields

Chris Silbermann

Carolyn Sivitz

Gary Ungar

Douglas Urbanski

Steve Warren

Alex Yarosh