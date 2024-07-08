“The Wedding of Vera Drew and Joker” Returns for One-Night-Only Screening Event

Special Screenings To Take Place in Additional Cities and 35mm Screening in LA

Following a major North American theatrical rollout, Altered Innocence has announced a special one-night-only screening event titled “The Wedding of Vera Drew and Joker.” This event will feature a wedding video introduction and precede the screening of “The People’s Joker.” The event is set for Wednesday, July 24th, returning to over 20 screens across North America and streaming online via Eventive.

The film has received high praise and is now certified fresh by Rotten Tomatoes at an impressive 95%.

The screening will take place in various cities, including Austin, Baltimore, Brooklyn, Corpus Christi, Denver, Des Moines, Kansas City, Laredo, Los Angeles, Louisville, Lubbock, Miami, Minneapolis, New York, San Diego, Santa Ana, Santa Monica, Seattle, Vancouver, and Williamstown. Additional cities will be announced. Full details of the theatrical engagements can be found on Altered Innocence’s website.

The online screening will feature a live Q&A session with writer, director, and star Vera Drew at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET. The event will be available on-demand for 24 hours. More information can be found at Eventive.

Altered Innocence invites the public to join this unique event celebrating the union of Vera Drew and The Joker. The event will showcase the couple’s journey and commitment, intertwined with themes of love, laughter, and parody law. Attendees are encouraged to dress in clown makeup, cosplay, pajamas, or dysphoria hoodies.

Ahead of the main event, a new 35mm print of The People’s Joker will debut at Los Angeles’ New Beverly Cinema on Thursday, July 11th, and Friday, July 12th. Vera Drew will attend both screenings, and you can purchase tickets through the links on the dates of the screenings.

In addition to “The Wedding of Vera Drew and Joker,” The People’s Joker is currently available for home video pre-order in Limited Edition Blu-ray slipcover, VHS, and regular Blu-ray and DVD editions ahead of release in August.

Blu-ray bonus materials include:

-24-page Comic Book

-Commentary Track with Director Vera Drew

-Commentary Track with Director Vera Drew and Actor Nathan Faustyn

-Commentary Track with Assorted Cast & Crew

-A Discussion with Director Vera Drew and Corpses, Fools, and Monsters authors Willow Catelyn Maclay and Caden Mark Gardner

-Queebso TV

-Behind-the-Scenes

-Original Theatrical Trailer

-Other Trailers

-English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio

-English SDH & Spanish Subtitles