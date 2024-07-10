Viral Tweet Spurs Screening of Michael Mann’s Miami Vice at the Lumiere Cinema in Beverly Hills

Independent Theater to Showcase 2006 Film on July 13 Following Online Debate

By Dolores Quintana

Following an unexpected turn of events, a local independent theatre has decided to revive Micheal Mann’s 2006 film adaptation of Miami Vice, thanks to a seemingly innocuous social media post that went viral. Miami Vice stars Colin Farrell, Jamie Foxx, Gong Li, Naomie Harris Ciarán Hinds, and Justin Theroux.

So far, for one night only, The Lumiere Cinema at the Music Hall, an independent theater owned by its employees in Beverly Hills, has scheduled a screening of the film on Saturday, July 13, at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are still available, and you can purchase them here. It is definitely a great time to see the film on the big screen, especially if you’ve never seen it before.

I would really recommend checking out the calendar of screenings at the Music Hall because they have a full roster of fantastic films. Many of them didn’t get the time in theatres that they deserved because they were smaller films, or some, like Hundreds of Beavers, that didn’t get distribution at all. They are also currently screening such titles as I Saw the TV Glow, La Chimera, The Beast, In a Violent Nature, Fancy Dance, Humanist Vampire Seeking a Suicidal Victim, and Ryûsuke Hamaguchi’s Evil Does Not Exist.

https://x.com/BrndnStrssng/status/1809033944744026365

This tweet set off days of arguing among film fans who adore the film adaptation of the 80s television series and insults from people who hate the film. Four days later, the IFC Center in New York announced that they would screen Miami Vice twice this weekend and even offered the man who started this debate free tickets and popcorn if he flew to New York. Yes, the controversy was still going on four days later, and IFC was serious about that offer because his tweet gave them a reason to screen the film again.

As one user stated, “Someone posted through it so hard that theaters are programming movies because of them.” Peter, one of the theater’s employee-owners, said, “I was immediately super into it.” He stated that he realized that Micheal Mann has an appeal to younger audiences because of how earnest and emotional they are and that they are being embraced by “zoomers.”

The Lumiere at the Music Hall quickly followed suit and announced, “Okay folks, Saturday 8:00 p.m., Michael Mann’s now controversial masterpiece is playing at the Music Hall.”

https://x.com/musichall3/status/1810530927904518337

Just like that, two theatres on two different coasts brought an eighteen-year-old film, one of Micheal Mann’s least critically acclaimed films that has a rabid fanbase, back into theaters. The power of social media strikes again, but this time for a good reason.