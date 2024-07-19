Cinespia Announces Additional Special Screenings at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Featuring Tributes to Paul Reubens and Shelly Duvall and Annual Screenings

Cinespia, the popular cinematic experience presented by Amazon MGM Studios, has announced an additional film screening for August and its September lineup at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. The screenings include “The Shining” on August 31, “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” on September 1, “Chicago” on September 7, and “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure” on September 14. The latter is a tribute to the late actor Paul Reubens, who starred in the film and is laid to rest at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

“We’re thrilled to announce the continuation of our 2024 summer season with some amazing films we know our fans will be excited about,” said John Wyatt, Founder of Cinespia. “In addition to showing ‘The Shining’ to honor the incredible Shelley Duvall, we are especially honored to host a special screening of ‘Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure’ as a tribute to Paul Reubens. Celebrating his legacy here, where he now rests, is a heartfelt homage to an artist who brought joy to many.”

Screening Schedule:

Saturday, August 3rd – Bridesmaids at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Girls just wanna have R-rated fun in the comedy classic that took the box office by storm. RSVP to a night of unbridled laughs starring a hilariously unforgettable ensemble cast and a rollicking party to match. Bring your plus one and then some, and we’ll supply the DJ sets, delicious grilled food, Wine/Beer Bar, and everything else to make Hollywood Forever more wiley than the best bachelorette party.

Saturday, August 10th – True Romance at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Grab your ride or die for a candy-colored Bonnie and Clyde extravaganza! Rev up for high-voltage action and prismatic pulp romance written by Quentin Tarantino and starring Christian Slater and Patricia Arquette. Love is a blast with a film fave, DJ dance party before and after the film, a beer and wine bar, and surprises. Stash your suitcase at home and bring a picnic. Have your pie and eat it too!

Friday, August 16th – My Old Ass at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

My Old Ass is a fresh coming-of-age story directed and written by Megan Park, featuring an ensemble cast including Maisy Stella, Aubrey Plaza, Percy Hynes White, Maddie Ziegler, and Kerrice Brooks. The film, produced by Tom Ackerley, Margot Robbie, Josey McNamara, and Steven Rales, follows the free-spirited Elliott (Maisy Stella) as she embarks on a transformative journey after an 18th birthday mushroom trip brings her face-to-face with her wisecracking 39-year-old self (Aubrey Plaza). As her older self starts dispensing advice and warnings, Elliott is forced to reevaluate her views on family, love, and her summer plans. My Old Ass is set to release exclusively in theaters on September 13.

Saturday, August 17th – Bring it On + The Virgin Suicides (Kirsten Dunst Slumber Party!) at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Live the Lux life with two Kirsten Dunst classics for our annual slumber party! Jump for joy when Bring it On brings cheer-squad goals to the yard. Playground love takes center stage at midnight with Sofia Coppola’s debut masterpiece, The Virgin Suicides. The category is Night of a Thousand Kirstens, so come dressed to impress for our Free dreamy Photo Booth. DJ sets celebrate the best of Y2K joy and midnight moods in honor of the star du jour, an A-lister *and* indie darling supreme.

Saturday, August 24th – The Nightmare Before Christmas at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Scream for Summerween with Tim Burton’s holiday mash-up masterwork! You don’t know Jack until you’ve experienced the spoopy classic at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, with a festive Free Photo Booth, holly jolly candy and concessions favorites, and an Oogie Boogie dance party you’ll have to see to believe.

Saturday, August 31st – The Shining

Pay tribute to Shelley Duvall with Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece. The film showcases Duvall’s harrowing performance as she navigates a terrifying maze of wicked and wild terrors.

Sunday, September 1st – Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

A Cinespia tradition returns for its sixth year. Follow the wizarding world through a series of potions and spells that wreak havoc on Hogwarts.

Saturday, September 7th – Chicago

Enjoy the razzle-dazzle of jazz-age Chicago with a sultry spectacle starring Renée Zellweger, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Richard Gere, and Queen Latifah. The evening will feature DJ sets, a photo booth, and special surprises.