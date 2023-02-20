February 20, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Column: The Fantasy World of California Housing Policy

California Senator Scott Wiener. Photo: Paul Morigi.

By Tom Elias

If you’re looking for sure things among bills under consideration in the state Legislature, think of one word: housing.

It’s not yet certain just which new housing measures will be proposed this year, but if the recent past is prologue, almost anything that includes new housing – permanent homes, tiny homes or temporary hotel and motel rooms for the homeless and new construction for other folks – will pass easily.

Some of that housing is needed, but there’s no hard evidence backing the state’s claims that 1.8 million new units must be built by the end of 2030 both to avert a disastrous rise in homelessness and fill the needs of first-time home buyers looking for something they can afford.

In fact, the state auditor last April reported that estimates of need from the state Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) are unreliable because they’re based on information inputted to state computers by workers who never vetted it at all. Devastating as this report should have been, it was completely ignored by both lawmakers and Gov. Gavin Newsom; no one in any office that deals with housing said a single public word about it.

Instead, they keep leaning on the unproven assumption that HCD estimates are correct. Never mind that HCD’s current estimate of housing need is about 1.2 million units lower than five years ago, but only a fraction that many units have actually been built or converted from commercial space emptied by the COVID-19 pandemic.

So the same legislators who in 2021 passed bills known as SB 9 and SB10, which essentially ended single family zoning statewide and allow apartment building in many currently spacious neighborhoods, in 2022 passed a couple more densifying laws.

Newsom signed all these measure into law with no hesitance. He shares all the assumptions pushed by HCD’s so-called experts, despite their being found derelict by the auditor.

One of last year’s new bills is already useful. That’s a measure allowing conversion of empty office or big box space and some parking lots into housing without local approvals. It was high time folks in high places recognized the reality that many white collar workers sent home to work at the pandemic’s outset will only be back in their old offices once in awhile, if that often.

That’s why companies that still believe workers accomplish more when they’re crowded together are setting up gyms and private eateries to entice staffers to return.

Okay, one of four major new housing laws makes sense.

But last year’s other new law, allowing dense new housing to be built without parking spaces so long as it’s near mass transit, does not.

This one is based on the assumption that all residents of such new buildings will use the available mass transit and not keep or use their own cars and pickups.

Said Newsom while signing the measure, “Reducing housing costs (by omitting parking spaces) for everyday Californians and eliminating emissions from cars: That’s what we call a win-win.”

But this assumption has never panned out. Because light rail and express buses don’t reach every corner of California’s cities, folks without cars often are left to hoof it for miles when they get as close to their destinations as mass transit can take them.

Knowing this, most still drive. That’s borne out by the reality that transit use has not risen significantly even as thousands of new apartments and condominiums went up in cities like Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento and Fresno.

Eliminating parking spaces in new buildings has already led to bidding wars for off-street parking in some areas around new buildings. There will be more of this, in addition to the ongoing frequent competition for on-street parking in and near those places.

That’s because everyone wants mobility. Newsom has not given up his, often riding in chauffeured vehicles escorted by local police and highway patrol motorcycles.

In short, this state’s housing policy operates in a kind of fantasy world first pushed by Democratic state Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco, whose plans to densify the state languished for years in legislative committees before Newsom began supporting and signing them.

Email Thomas Elias at tdelias@aol.com. His book, “The Burzynski Breakthrough, The Most Promising Cancer Treatment and the Government’s Campaign to Squelch It” is now available in a soft cover fourth edition. For more Elias columns, visit www.californiafocus.net

in Opinion, Real Estate
Related Posts
Nelson C. Rising. Photo: Business Wire
News, Real Estate

Nelson Rising, Developer of U.S. Bank Tower and Playa Vista, Dies at 81

February 19, 2023

Read more
February 19, 2023

81 year-old political strategist and real estate magnate passes away from Alzheimer’s disease By Dolores Quintana Developer and CEO Nelson...

Rendering: JPark Architects.
News, Real Estate

20-Unit Development Underway Near Expo/Sepulveda Station Sub: Project would feature 20 units

February 19, 2023

Read more
February 19, 2023

A six-story, 20-unit residential complex is proposed to replace two existing homes just south of Metro’s Expo/Sepulveda Station in Rancho...

Rendering: Steinberg Hart
News, Real Estate

Mixed-Use Project Reaches Full Height on Santa Monica Boulevard in Sawtelle

February 19, 2023

Read more
February 19, 2023

The five-story building will feature 51 apartments above 939 square feet of ground-floor retail Just six months after construction began,...

Rendering: Gensler.
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Planning Commission Gives Green Light to Apple’s Culver City Office Campus

February 11, 2023

Read more
February 11, 2023

Culver Crossings development to includes over 500,000 square feet of office space Tech giant Apple received the approval of the...

Rendering: Perkins&Will
News, Real Estate

Hudson Pacific Wins Proposal to Develop 300,000-Square-Foot Project in Baldwin Hills

February 10, 2023

Read more
February 10, 2023

Hudson Pacific has been given 12 months – plus optional 90-day extensions if necessary – to gain all city entitlements...

Photo: The Agency.
News, Real Estate

Charming 1925 Historic Culver City Townhouse Hits Market

February 10, 2023

Read more
February 10, 2023

$1.6 million price tag for Lafayette Landmark Residential District home By Dolores Quintana In the Lafayette Landmark Residential District of...
News, Real Estate

Property Transfer Tax Measure ULA Heads to Court as Landlords and Taxpayers Association File Lawsuit Against LA City

February 3, 2023

Read more
February 3, 2023

Measure is intended to fund affordable housing and tenant assistance programs through a property transfer tax By Dolores Quintana Measure...

Photo: Redfin.
News, Real Estate

A Luxurious Mar Vista Home Has Hit the Market for $3,395,000

February 3, 2023

Read more
February 3, 2023

Ashwood Avenue home offers 3080 square feet of living space  A stunning four-bedroom, five-bathroom home has hit the market in...

5950 Bowcroft Street. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

Ratkovich Company and JPMorgan Secure $41 Million Loan for Culver City Office Development

February 3, 2023

Read more
February 3, 2023

Project is located near the intersection of Jefferson and Obama Boulevards. By Dolores Quintana JP Morgan and the Ratkovich Company...
News, Real Estate

Culver City Approves Construction of 165,000-Square-Foot Office Building on Watseka Avenue

February 3, 2023

Read more
February 3, 2023

Four-story development set to be complete in 2025 or 2026 The City of Culver has given the green light to...
Opinion, Real Estate

Column: State Usurping Key Powers From Cities

January 28, 2023

Read more
January 28, 2023

By Tom Elias All over California last fall, hundreds of the civic minded spent thousands of hours and millions of...

Senderos Canyon. Photo: Compass.
News, Real Estate

260-Acre Property in Bel Air Up for Auction

January 27, 2023

Read more
January 27, 2023

Last-ditch effort to sell Senderos Canyon spread By Dolores Quintana Bel-Air, one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in the United...

Rendering: Gabor Ekecs.
News, Real Estate

10 Townhome-Style Dwellings in Mar Vista Nearly Complete

January 27, 2023

Read more
January 27, 2023

Work nearly complete on the Barrington 10 Construction is coming to a close on 10 townhome-style dwellings near the intersection...
News, Opinion

Column – A California Positive: Kids Swarm Extra Classes

January 24, 2023

Read more
January 24, 2023

By Tom Elias It’s become a cliché, the shibboleth that California has lousy public schools and most of the kids...
News, Real Estate

Judge Orders Five and a Half Year Sentence for Former Attorney Who Lied to Investors About Real Estate Scam

January 22, 2023

Read more
January 22, 2023

Prosecutors say defendant DEREK Jones sold interests in real estate that he did not own DEREK Jones, a disbarred California...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR