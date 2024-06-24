Velvet Cannabis to Hold Community Meeting for New Store on Wilshire Blvd

Public Invited to Discuss Plans and Ask Questions in Zoom Meeting

As part of its licensing process, Velvet Cannabis, located at 12071 Wilshire Blvd., will hold a public meeting to inform the community about its project and address any questions.

The store, situated next to Literati Cafe and just west of the Ralphs driveway, has not yet opened to the public. During the Zoom meeting, the owners will discuss their operational plans, including security and parking.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, June 27, at 4:30 p.m. on Zoom. Interested participants can register using this link: Zoom Registration.

Questions can be submitted in advance to info@southbrentwood.org and will also be accepted during the meeting following the presentation.