July 10, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Letter to the Editor: Criticizing Israeli Policy Is Not Antisemitic

Photo: Dr. Chelsea Mooser

In the past several months, we’ve seen increasing protests against Israel’s actions in Gaza. We have also seen these protests brutally shut down in the name of fighting antisemitism. But are these protests actually antisemitic, or is that label a disingenuous attempt to quell legitimate criticism?

My Jewish ancestors immigrated from Russia in the mid-1800s to escape antisemitic violence. My great-great-grandfather, Abraham Mooser, opened a dry goods store at Temple and Beaudry in Los Angeles. A short time later, he moved not too far from Ocean Park to become the first Jewish business owner in Santa Monica and later the postmaster of Ocean Park. Around that same time, the LA Times reported that “Two thousand Jewish families were driven out of Balta, and their houses wrecked recently by the Russians. They made a regular picnic of it, taking two days to complete the fiendish work.”

LA Times from 1882

This was the antisemitism Abraham Mooser knew first-hand. He would be outraged by the way “antisemitism” is being used today: not to protect Jews, but to protect political agendas.

War-mongers and right-wing Zionists (the majority of which are not Jewish, but white Evangelical Christians) are using Jews to justify continued support of a country that has killed thousands of women and children, committed countless war crimes, and continues to illegally seize land in the West Bank. Protests (in which Jews play a significant role) are expressing legitimate desire to stop the flow of our tax and tuition dollars to fund these horrors.

We must be able to have conversations about what we can and cannot condone in this world. When we call the slightest critique of Israel “antisemitic,” it not only shuts down these conversations but obscures true antisemitism that is sadly alive and well in this world. It gives antisemites who want to harm Jews simply because they are Jewish a shield to hide behind and makes Jews around the world less safe. Holding Israel accountable for their actions is not antisemitic; it’s essential. 

Respectfully, Dr. Chelsea Mooser

in Opinion
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
Opinion

Opinion: Toxic Exposure May Impact Veterans’ Health Even Today

April 29, 2024

Read more
April 29, 2024

By Cristina Johnson  Military service members spend years in hazardous environments unknowingly, often developing fatal illnesses decades after their service....

Photo: LA Superior Court
Opinion

If You Have a Loved One Experiencing Severe Mental Illness, We Can Help

February 15, 2024

Read more
February 15, 2024

By Lisa H. Wong, Psy. D Many families across Los Angeles County know what it’s like to watch a loved...

Photo: California Residential Mitigation Program
News, Opinion, Real Estate

New Program Can Help Protect Southern California Homes in the Event of an Earthquake

May 13, 2023

Read more
May 13, 2023

Residents Have Until May 31 To Apply For Seismic Retrofit Grants By Janiele Maffei, Chief Mitigation Officer for the California...
Opinion

Column: Install at LAX Tiny Homes From The State Grant

April 7, 2023

Read more
April 7, 2023

By Clark Brown On March 16  Governor Newsom announced in Sacramento, his first stop on his State of the State of...
Opinion, Real Estate

Column: SB 9 Ended R-1 Zoning, but It’s Not Meeting Goals

March 11, 2023

Read more
March 11, 2023

By Tom Elias More than a year after it took effect, the landmark housing density law known as SB 9...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Opinion, Real Estate

Column: The Inevitable Conversions Begin Multiplying

February 25, 2023

Read more
February 25, 2023

By Tom Elias It’s a phenomenon from New York to Dallas to Fresno and Los Angeles, one that seemed inevitable...

California Senator Scott Wiener. Photo: Paul Morigi.
Opinion, Real Estate

Column: The Fantasy World of California Housing Policy

February 20, 2023

Read more
February 20, 2023

By Tom Elias If you’re looking for sure things among bills under consideration in the state Legislature, think of one...
Opinion, Real Estate

Column: State Usurping Key Powers From Cities

January 28, 2023

Read more
January 28, 2023

By Tom Elias All over California last fall, hundreds of the civic minded spent thousands of hours and millions of...
News, Opinion

Column – A California Positive: Kids Swarm Extra Classes

January 24, 2023

Read more
January 24, 2023

By Tom Elias It’s become a cliché, the shibboleth that California has lousy public schools and most of the kids...
Opinion, Real Estate

​​Column: No One Very Pleased as New Rooftop Solar Rules Improve

December 9, 2022

Read more
December 9, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist Only rarely does the California Public Utilities Commission, long known as the least responsive agency in...
Opinion

Column: Will New Political Players Offer More Effective Local Government for Los Angeles & Venice?

December 5, 2022

Read more
December 5, 2022

Bass, Park could become unlikely allies in fighting homelessness, rising crime and the quality-of-life issues that plague both Angelenos and...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Opinion

Column – Gas Gougers Beware: California Is Onto You at Last

November 11, 2022

Read more
November 11, 2022

By Tom Elias It has taken more than 50 years of on-and-off gasoline price gouging, but at long last California...
Opinion

$87,581,047.01: Candidate Rick Caruso on Pace to Smash All Spending Records in His Bid to Become Mayor of Los Angeles

November 4, 2022

Read more
November 4, 2022

Caruso overwhelming Bass nearly 10-1! By Nick Antonicello According to the LA Ethics Commission as of October 31st, billionaire developer...

Left: Traci Park. Right: Erin Darling. Photos: Official.
Opinion

“Ten Takes” to Watch as CD-11 Hopefuls Park & Darling Close out the Campaign in a Mad Dash to the Finish Line!

November 4, 2022

Read more
November 4, 2022

By Nick Antonicello And after some sixteen months of posturing, positioning and intensive campaigning be it door to door, shaking...
Opinion

Column: Who’s the ‘True’ Democrat in CD-11?

October 30, 2022

Read more
October 30, 2022

So who is the true Democrat in this race to succeed Mike Bonin in CD-11? While the campaign for city...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR