April 4, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Opinion: Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath Community Column Regarding a More Accountable Homeless Services System

Photo: YouTube

By Lindsay Horvath, Los Angeles Board of Supervisors

This week marks a significant milestone in our fight to end homelessness in Los Angeles County. With the approval of a motion I introduced alongside Chair Kathryn Barger, the Board of Supervisors has approved a consolidated County department to streamline and centralize our approach to homeless services.

For too long, our homeless services have been fragmented, with multiple departments and organizations working in silos, often creating confusion and inefficiencies. This new department will consolidate the work of 14 different County departments and bring certain operations of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) under direct County oversight. This will increase accountability, improve coordination, and ultimately help us deliver more effective services to those who need them most.

This is a pivotal moment. We must acknowledge what hasn’t worked and commit ourselves to building something that will. The creation of this department is an opportunity to rethink how we provide services and ensure that we are delivering real, measurable results. While LAHSA was born from a court decision over 30 years ago, if we were to create a system today, it would look very different. This new department will allow us to build a system that is more responsive, scalable, and impactful.

This action builds on the work I’ve been leading over the past two years to address homelessness in our County. With the passage of Measure A and the opportunities it brings, we now have the chance to eliminate unnecessary layers of bureaucracy and directly link our investments to tangible outcomes. This is not about creating more government; it’s about creating better government—government that works for all of us.

The new department will be established by July 1, 2025, and will combine two key elements: the Housing for Health program in the Department of Health Services and the Homeless Initiative in the Chief Executive Office. These two entities will serve as the foundation of the new department. By July 1, 2026, we will transition the funding and staff of LAHSA into the new structure, while LAHSA will continue to lead certain efforts, such as the federally required Homeless Count.

We are committed to designing this department with best practices in mind and will include extensive outreach to ensure that its design and contracting protocols reflect the needs and priorities of the community, as highlighted in the Auditor-Controller’s recent audit.

While this is a significant step forward, I want to be clear that the work to address homelessness is ongoing. We are committed to continuing our efforts to provide meaningful solutions, and I am confident that this new approach will allow us to scale the successes we’ve seen in recent years and, most importantly, bring real change to the lives of those experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles County.

Thank you for your continued support as we move forward with this crucial work. Together, we can make Los Angeles a place where everyone has a home and no one is left behind.

Lindsey P. Horvath
Supervisor, Los Angeles County’s Third District

in Opinion
Related Posts
Photo: Dr. Chelsea Mooser
Opinion

Letter to the Editor: Criticizing Israeli Policy Is Not Antisemitic

July 10, 2024

Read more
July 10, 2024

In the past several months, we’ve seen increasing protests against Israel’s actions in Gaza. We have also seen these protests...

Photo: Facebook
Opinion

Opinion: Toxic Exposure May Impact Veterans’ Health Even Today

April 29, 2024

Read more
April 29, 2024

By Cristina Johnson  Military service members spend years in hazardous environments unknowingly, often developing fatal illnesses decades after their service....

Photo: LA Superior Court
Opinion

If You Have a Loved One Experiencing Severe Mental Illness, We Can Help

February 15, 2024

Read more
February 15, 2024

By Lisa H. Wong, Psy. D Many families across Los Angeles County know what it’s like to watch a loved...

Photo: California Residential Mitigation Program
News, Opinion, Real Estate

New Program Can Help Protect Southern California Homes in the Event of an Earthquake

May 13, 2023

Read more
May 13, 2023

Residents Have Until May 31 To Apply For Seismic Retrofit Grants By Janiele Maffei, Chief Mitigation Officer for the California...
Opinion

Column: Install at LAX Tiny Homes From The State Grant

April 7, 2023

Read more
April 7, 2023

By Clark Brown On March 16  Governor Newsom announced in Sacramento, his first stop on his State of the State of...
Opinion, Real Estate

Column: SB 9 Ended R-1 Zoning, but It’s Not Meeting Goals

March 11, 2023

Read more
March 11, 2023

By Tom Elias More than a year after it took effect, the landmark housing density law known as SB 9...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Opinion, Real Estate

Column: The Inevitable Conversions Begin Multiplying

February 25, 2023

Read more
February 25, 2023

By Tom Elias It’s a phenomenon from New York to Dallas to Fresno and Los Angeles, one that seemed inevitable...

California Senator Scott Wiener. Photo: Paul Morigi.
Opinion, Real Estate

Column: The Fantasy World of California Housing Policy

February 20, 2023

Read more
February 20, 2023

By Tom Elias If you’re looking for sure things among bills under consideration in the state Legislature, think of one...
Opinion, Real Estate

Column: State Usurping Key Powers From Cities

January 28, 2023

Read more
January 28, 2023

By Tom Elias All over California last fall, hundreds of the civic minded spent thousands of hours and millions of...
News, Opinion

Column – A California Positive: Kids Swarm Extra Classes

January 24, 2023

Read more
January 24, 2023

By Tom Elias It’s become a cliché, the shibboleth that California has lousy public schools and most of the kids...
Opinion, Real Estate

​​Column: No One Very Pleased as New Rooftop Solar Rules Improve

December 9, 2022

Read more
December 9, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist Only rarely does the California Public Utilities Commission, long known as the least responsive agency in...
Opinion

Column: Will New Political Players Offer More Effective Local Government for Los Angeles & Venice?

December 5, 2022

Read more
December 5, 2022

Bass, Park could become unlikely allies in fighting homelessness, rising crime and the quality-of-life issues that plague both Angelenos and...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Opinion

Column – Gas Gougers Beware: California Is Onto You at Last

November 11, 2022

Read more
November 11, 2022

By Tom Elias It has taken more than 50 years of on-and-off gasoline price gouging, but at long last California...
Opinion

$87,581,047.01: Candidate Rick Caruso on Pace to Smash All Spending Records in His Bid to Become Mayor of Los Angeles

November 4, 2022

Read more
November 4, 2022

Caruso overwhelming Bass nearly 10-1! By Nick Antonicello According to the LA Ethics Commission as of October 31st, billionaire developer...

Left: Traci Park. Right: Erin Darling. Photos: Official.
Opinion

“Ten Takes” to Watch as CD-11 Hopefuls Park & Darling Close out the Campaign in a Mad Dash to the Finish Line!

November 4, 2022

Read more
November 4, 2022

By Nick Antonicello And after some sixteen months of posturing, positioning and intensive campaigning be it door to door, shaking...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR