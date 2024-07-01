Los Angeles LGBT Center Condemns Supreme Court Decision on Homelessness

Grants Pass Decision Criticized for Perpetuating Injustice and Risk for LGBTQ+

The Los Angeles LGBT Center has strongly criticized the Supreme Court’s ruling in the case of the City of Grants Pass vs. Johnson, which allows U.S. cities to criminalize homelessness. The Center’s statement highlights the detrimental impact of this decision on marginalized communities, including LGBTQ+ individuals.

“The Los Angeles LGBT Center condemns the recent Supreme Court decision in City of Grants Pass vs. Johnson, enabling U.S. cities to criminalize individuals experiencing homelessness. This ruling not only perpetuates systemic injustice but also exacerbates the daily risks faced by marginalized communities, including LGBTQ+ individuals,” the statement reads.

The Center argues that the ruling undermines fundamental human rights by stigmatizing vulnerable individuals who already have limited access to housing and support services. It points out that housing is a basic human need, like sleep and food security, and emphasizes that many people lack the means to afford these necessities due to systemic failures.

“Our country must decide whether we strive to uplift our collective humanity or opt to embrace cruelty. Today’s decision is a clear step towards cruelty, and if left unchecked, poses devastating consequences,” the statement continues.

The Los Angeles LGBT Center, which provides dedicated housing for LGBTQ+ youth and seniors, expressed solidarity with those affected by the ruling and called for compassionate and comprehensive solutions to address the root causes of homelessness.

“We emphasize the urgent need for compassionate and comprehensive solutions that address the root causes of homelessness, rather than punitive measures that perpetuate cycles of poverty and discrimination,” said Terra Russell-Slavin, Chief Impact Officer of the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

The Center remains committed to supporting individuals impacted by this decision and advocating for humane approaches to homelessness.