Westside local and Gourmandise School teacher Dara Yu chats with us on the red carpet during the viewing party for the season finale of MasterChef Back to Win.
Local Chef Dara Yu Becomes Youngest Chef to Win ‘MasterChef’ Title
The ‘New Bar’ in Town Offers Non-Alcoholic Options For Cocktail Lovers
September 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Recently opened bottle shop, New Bar, offers unique non-alcoholic wine, beer, and spirits. Learn more in this video brought to...
Popeyes Coming to Westfield Culver City
September 14, 2022 Staff Report
January opening slated for chain By Dolores Quintana Popeyes Chicken is coming to the Westfield Culver City Mall in January...
‘You’ll Swear It’s Real’: Plant-Based Burger Joint Honeybee Burger Offers Fresh Take on Veganism to Angelenos
September 10, 2022 Staff Report
By Susan Payne No actual honey. More than burgers. A California restaurant is on a mission to make plant-based food...
Raw Food Chef Creates Healthy Minimalistic Dishes Straight From Local Farmers
September 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Shop with Chef Dan from raw seafood bar Savida. We go from farmers market, to kitchen, to table in this...
Longtime Sawtelle Sushi Restaurant Closes Permanently
Kiriko Sushi closes for good after 23 years of business By Dolores Quintana On August 28, Sawtelle’s venerable Kiriko Sushi...
Ludacris Opening LAX Location of Chicken+Beer Restaurant
The new LAX location will be located in Terminal 3 By Dolores Quintana Rapper and actor Ludacris will be opening...
Culver City Pizzeria Continues Expansion
Roberta’s Pizza opens in Sportsman’s Lodge By Dolores Quintana Roberta’s Pizza is a Brooklyn-based pizzeria that has been a staple...
Local Winery Takes Visitors on Educational Wine “Hikes” in Malibu Mountains
September 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Family-owned Cielo Farms takes visitors on an educational wine “hike” on their private vineyards. Learn more about this activity in...
Emmy Squared Pizza Opens First West Coast Restaurant in Collaboration with Local Brewery
August 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
New York favorite Emmy Squared Pizza has made a home on the Westside at Santa Monica Brew Works see all...
New Organic Street Food Restaurant Opens on Venice Boardwalk
August 18, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Hip Italian Restaurant for Fresh Cuisine and Fine Dining
August 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Piccolo Ristorante offers a tranquil high-end dining experience showcasing fresh ingredients made on-site by Michelin-rated Chef Antonio Muré. Learn more...
Review: A Santa Monica Restaurant’s New Happy Hour is Top-Notch
August 10, 2022 Staff Report
By Dolores Quintana Birdie G’s in Santa Monica has a new Happy Hour and it is something special. For one...
Shop with Chef Brian From Local Seafood Restaurant Crudo e Nudo
August 4, 2022 Juliet Lemar
What’s In Your Bag at The Santa Monica Farmers Market?
July 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Celebrate Summer at the KCRW and Bungalow Night Market
July 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
