Tito’s Tacos to Introduce New Chicken Burrito for Cinco De Mayo

Photo Credit: Jared Cowan

Beloved Westside Eatery Unveils Fresh Addition to Timeless Menu

Tito’s Tacos, a cherished Los Angeles establishment renowned for its timeless menu since its inception in 1959, is gearing up to introduce a fresh addition just in time for Cinco De Mayo: the Chicken Burrito. This is breaking burrito news for Tito’s fans and for those who love Mexican food. 

The new offering features a delectable combination of seasoned chicken, refried beans, and freshly grated cheddar cheese, all wrapped in a hot off-the-grill flour tortilla. As customary, the burrito is accompanied by Tito’s signature chips, crafted daily from corn tortillas originating at La Gloria Tortillas in DTLA, along with the delicious Tito’s Tacos salsa. 

Fans of Tito’s Tacos have been loyal to the simple but consistent menu, so this is a different and exciting innovation for the restaurant. Currently overseen by Lynne Davidson, granddaughter of founder Benjamin Davidson, and her husband Wirt Morton, the establishment understands the preferences of its diverse clientele, comprising loyal Angelenos, celebrities, and tourists alike.

Cinco de Mayo is special for another reason this year: it has a brand new Tito’s Tacos taste sensation for those who have craved a chicken burrito over the years. Are you hungry yet?

