Michael’s Santa Monica Celebrates 45 Years with Culinary Extravaganza With Famous Chefs

Iconic Restaurant Hosts “Great Party!!” Benefitting No Kid Hungry Campaign

Michael’s Santa Monica is set to commemorate its 45th anniversary with a “Great Party!!” slated for April 21 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The event, held at the restaurant, aims to benefit Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry Campaign. Renowned chefs who have left their mark on Michael’s over the years will grace the occasion, showcasing their culinary prowess and contributions to California cuisine.

Attendees will embark on a gastronomic journey, sampling dishes prepared by these celebrated chefs stationed across the restaurant’s enchanting garden and bar. The menu will feature a blend of Michael’s classic dishes alongside innovative creations inspired by the chefs’ experiences at the iconic establishment. Tickets for the event are priced at $250, with proceeds directed towards No Kid Hungry’s mission of eradicating childhood hunger. Tickets for the event are available here.

Participating chefs include:

Nancy Silverton, Osteria Mozza, Pizzeria Mozza, Chi Spacca

Jonathan Waxman, Barbuto

Sang Yoon, Father’s Office, Lukshon

Brooke Williamson, Playa Provisions, Bravo Star

Miles Thompson, Nobu, Animal, Son Of A Gun, The Shed, Konbi, & Baby Bistro

Brian Bornemann, Crudo e Nudo, Isla

Kazuto Matsusaka, Chinois on Main, Beacon

Zack Bruell, Zack Bruell Restaurant Group, Parallax, L’Albatrois, Table 45

Mikey Stern, Sunset Tower, Sony, Wolfgang Puck Catering

Wendy Roskin, Book Soup, cooking instructor & private chef

Olivier Rousselle, Luxe Hotel, Godfrey Hotel

Jeff Lustre, SpaceX

Chris Feldmeier and David Rosoff, Bar Maruno

Matt Schaler, Birdie G’s

Following the festivities in Santa Monica, Michael’s will also mark the 35th anniversary of its New York location on November 13th, presenting a dual celebration spanning both coasts.

“We are incredibly proud to commemorate this milestone in our restaurant’s history, and we’re honored to host such a talented and accomplished group of chefs for this occasion,” remarked Michael and Kim McCarty, founders of Michael’s Santa Monica. “It’s been a joy serving our guests over these 45 years, and we look forward to many more!”

Founded in 1979 by Michael McCarty, who was 25 at the time, Michael’s Santa Monica quickly gained renown for its market-driven plates showcasing local produce and seasonal ingredients. The restaurant’s influence extended beyond its doors, shaping the landscape of California cuisine and setting industry standards. Over the years, the McCarty family, along with their son Chas, have nurtured emerging culinary talent, attracting a diverse array of chefs to their kitchen.

Art has always been integral to Michael’s allure, with the restaurant boasting a curated collection featuring works by renowned artists such as Richard Diebenkorn and David Hockney, alongside pieces by Kim McCarty herself. The establishment also serves as a venue for rotating exhibitions, currently showcasing prints by the nonprofit organization Art Division.

Throughout its history, Michael’s has been at the forefront of culinary innovation, championing locally sourced ingredients, cultivating an exceptional wine list, and redefining the fine dining experience. In 1989, Michael expanded his culinary empire with the opening of a second location in midtown Manhattan, which quickly became a fixture in New York’s dining scene.

Today, 45 years since its inception, Michael’s Santa Monica continues to embody the spirit of hospitality and culinary excellence, welcoming guests with warmth and charm across both its Los Angeles and New York locations.