Culver City High School Senior Miro Garrett Named ﻿Coca-Cola Scholarship Semifinalist

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District

Culver City High School senior Miro Garrett has been named a semifinalist for the 2022 class of the Coca-Cola Scholars Program, moving to the next round of the selection process to become a Coca-Cola Scholar and receive a $20,000 college scholarship.

A joint effort of Coca-Cola bottlers across the country and The Coca-Cola Company, the Coca-Cola Scholars Program is the largest corporate-sponsored, achievement-based scholarship program in the United States. With the addition of the 2022 class, the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation will have provided more than 6,600 Coke Scholars nationwide with over $78 million in scholarships over the course of 34 years.

“We believe that identifying these young leaders throughout the country and encouraging their passion for serving others not only empowers the students, but also lifts up those around them.” said Jane Hale Hopkins, President of the Foundation. “The Coca-Cola system is dedicated to giving back to the communities they serve, and the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation is proud to be a part of that commitment.”

“I have a passion for learning about the physical sciences and a hobby of tinkering/building things,” said Miro, an Eagle Scout with a 4.3 GPA. “Through my experience in Boy Scouts and numerous extracurricular activities, I have had extensive experience in leadership roles – Junior Assistant Scout Master, Robotics Team Captain, Club President.”

Miro and the other semifinalists are now asked to complete Phase 2 applications, which include essays, a recommendation, and transcripts. An independent selection committee will review the applications and select 250 Regional Finalists by the end of January to participate in online interviews. 150 Coca-Cola Scholars will be named in March to receive a $20,000 college scholarship and participate in the Coca-Cola Scholars Leadership Development Institute facilitated by program alumni.