Santa Monica College‘s 2nd annual giving thanks Holiday Grocery Drive-Thru Giveaway provides fresh holiday meals to 1,500 food insecure students. Video brought to you by Montana Ave Small Business Saturday.
1,500 Meals Provided to Food Insecure Students at SMC
Celebrate Wellness While Supporting Lupus LA
November 17, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Beach Yoga SoCal is celebrating Friendsgiving with a month of gratitude offering their beachfront wellness experiences throughout the month of...
Local Doctor Helps Cure Cervical Cancer Worldwide
November 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Cervical cancer is 100% preventable with accessible screenings. Dr. Gordon is helping provide life saving treatment and screenings in under-resourced...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
1,500 Meals Provided to Food Insecure Students at SMC
Santa Monica College's 2nd annual giving thanks Holiday Grocery Drive-Thru Giveaway provides fresh holiday meals to 1,500 food insecure students....Read more
POPULAR
1,500 Meals Provided to Food Insecure Students at SMC
Santa Monica College's 2nd annual giving thanks Holiday Grocery Drive-Thru Giveaway provides fresh holiday meals to 1,500 food insecure students....Read more