Surf, Share, and Shred With Body Positive LGBTQ Dream Team Society
(Video) Unite Here Local 11 Picket Line At The Fairmont Miramar In Santa Monica Fourth Of July Weekend
July 19, 2023 Staff Report
Hotel workers went on strike seeking a fair wage. @culvercitywlanews Unite Here Local 11 Picket Line At The Fairmont Miramar...
(Video) Levain Bakery Spokesperson Jane Talks About The First West Coast Location
July 13, 2023 Staff Report
The line on the first day was three hours long and wrapped around the block. The Bakery loves Los Angeles....
(Video) Former Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa Introduces LA Supervisor Kathryn Barger At The Bizzy Awards
July 11, 2023 Staff Report
During the awards, the former mayor talked about how long he had known and worked with Kathryn Barger. @culvercitywlanews Former...
(Video) Interview With Santa Monica City Council Member Caroline Torosis At The UNITE Here 11 Picket Line.
July 5, 2023 Staff Report
UNITE Here Local 11 called a hotel workers’ strike on July 2 after the hotel owners refused to sign a...
(Video) Rabbi David Wolpe Speaks At The Memorial Day Ceremony At The Los Angeles National Cemetery
June 27, 2023 Staff Report
This is the first time the ceremony has been held since 2019 in person @culvercitywlanews ♬ original sound – westsidetoday
(Video) It’s Jacaranda Tree Season
June 23, 2023 Staff Report
The brilliant violet flowers have returned. Everywhere you go you are likely to smell them too. Jacaranda mimosifolia is a...
Fairmont Miramar’s Afternoon Tea Service
June 21, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Travel back in time to the 1800s with FIGs afternoon high tea experience every Saturday and Sunday at 3pm, reservations...
(Video) God Bless America At The Los Angeles National Cemetery Sung By Danielle Roy.
June 20, 2023 Staff Report
During the Memorial Day Ceremony, Danielle Roy sang this patriotic song. @culvercitywlanews ♬ original sound – westsidetoday
(Video) Best Bet Pop-Up At The Rose Venice
June 15, 2023 Staff Report
Chef Jason Neroni’s Culver City pizza spot isn’t quite open yet, but eager patrons got a preview of the pizzas...
LA City Backsliding on Illegal Short-Term Rental Enforcement as Violations Increase
June 13, 2023 Juliet Lemar
A recent study by Better Neighbors LA shows enforcement of LA’s Home Sharing Ordinance declined in 2022 as violations increased,...
(Video) Director Abel Ferrara And The Flyz At The American Cinematheque Retrospective Screening And Concert
June 13, 2023 Staff Report
The retrospective spans a week and will screen 18 films. At the Aero Theater in Santa Monica, before the screening...
(Video) An Inside Look At The Made With PRIDE Marketplace
June 12, 2023 Staff Report
The lovely and colorful marketplace is so charming. The Made with PRIDE Marketplace is located on level one in Center...
(Video) Shongee, One Of The Vendors At Made With PRIDE Marketplace
June 9, 2023 Staff Report
This interview took place at The Made with PRIDE Marketplace is located on level one in Center Plaza in Santa...
(Video) Ribbon Cutting At The Grand Opening of Made With PRIDE Marketplace
June 8, 2023 Staff Report
Mayor Gleam Davis, Santa Monica City Council member Phil Brock, and Laura Barnehama, Co-Founder of Streetlet. The Made with PRIDE...
(Video) Made With PRIDE Marketplace Intro By Laura Barnehama, Co-Founder of Streetlet
June 7, 2023 Staff Report
The Made with PRIDE Marketplace is located on level one in Center Plaza in Santa Monica Place which is located...
