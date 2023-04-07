Skateboarding youtuber Chad Carouso is skating 3,000 miles for mental health and drug prevention awareness.
Local Skateboarder Traveling 3,000 Miles for Mental Health Awareness
Metro’s Choice for Purple Line Muralist Sparks Veteran Concern
January 31, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Veterans concerned over disturbing painting by commissioned metro muralist at the purple line stop on the West L.A VA Soldiers...
Market Report: Seasonal Squash
January 19, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Learn about two squashes currently available at the Santa Monica Farmers Market. @culvercitywlanews What's in season at the Santa Monica...
Work Has Started on Co-living Apartments on Barrington Avenue in West L.A
January 19, 2023 Staff Report
1503 S. Barrington Avenue will stand four stories tall and feature 18 new apartments. @culvercitywlanews Work Has Started on Co-living...
Children’s STEM Book Series Empowers Girls To Dream Big
January 17, 2023 Juliet Lemar
The “Look Up Series” created by local author Aubre Andrus just won the Moonbeam Children’s Book Awards for non-fiction series....
Succulents for Dinner? Market Report Explores Sea Beans
January 12, 2023 Juliet Lemar
You never know what new ingredients you’ll find at the Santa Monica Farmers Market. Today we discovered Sea Beans, an...
Venice Oceanarium Marine Biologist Talks All About Jellyfish
January 11, 2023 Juliet Lemar
The Venice Oceanarium invites a local marine biologist to tell us all about jellyfish and their relationship with humans in...
Venice Beach Lifeguard Tower Could Be Demolished
January 10, 2023 Juliet Lemar
The three story tall lifeguard tower at 2300 Ocean Walk is being slated for removal. Locals have another idea in...
New Green Spaces and Bike Lanes Seeking Funding From City
January 9, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Former City Councilmember Mike Bonin announced last minute motions to improve infrastructure before his departure. .Video sponsored by DPP.
14 Veterans Sue Government for Failing to Build Permanent Housing on West LA V.A Campus
January 6, 2023 Juliet Lemar
The federal lawsuit against the West L.A VA is asking for the completion of 1,200 units of housing on the...
Learn to Rock with School of Rocks Performance Based Music Education Programs
January 3, 2023 Juliet Lemar
School of rock patented results driven programs combine one-on-one lessons with group band practices, making school of rock the ultimate...
Kids Food Delivery Services Takes The Stress Of Making Lunch Off Your Plate
December 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Cross Lunch Off Your List, Lunch Bunch delivers nutritious, creative and fun to eat meals for kids aged 3-10. Conveniently...
Rising Food Costs are Causing More People to Rely on Food Banks
December 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Raising food prices affect the Westside Food Banks ability to purchase food and nourish our community. Consider donating today! .Video sponsored...
Looking Back on Westside Video Stories in 2022
December 27, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A year of incredible stories and news worthy events, here are some of the top stories from 2022.
Local Public Art Installation Asks “What Do You Hope For?”
December 27, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Artist Yeu Q. Nguyen public art installation, High Hopes bring the community together through the power of hope inside one...
The Top Real Estate Videos of the Year on The Westside
December 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
With the new year quickly approaching we decided to highlight our top real estate videos of 2022.
