Held at Marelle Restaurant at The Sandbourne Hotel in Santa Monica. An Incredible mix of Hawaiian and Santa Monica’s flavors and two chefs’ talents

Held at Marelle Restaurant at The Sandbourne Hotel in Santa Monica. An Incredible mix of Hawaiian and Santa Monica's flavors and two chefs' talents pic.twitter.com/suCw8geqK3 — Westside Today (@WestsideLAToday) June 19, 2025