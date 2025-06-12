(Video) Senator Alex Padilla Being Forcibly Removed at Secretary Kristi Noem’s DHS Press Conference for Attempting to Ask Questions

In a disturbing and unprecedented move, FBI agents grabbed the sitting California Senator, dragged him out of the room, and shoved him to the ground, handcuffing him even after he identified himself. Video Courtesy of the Office of Senator Alex Padilla.

In a disturbing and unprecedented move, FBI agents grabbed the sitting California Senator, dragged him out of the room, and shoved him to the ground, handcuffing him even after he identified himself. Video Courtesy of the Office of Senator Alex Padilla. pic.twitter.com/zEptMi0Zw9 — Westside Today (@WestsideLAToday) June 13, 2025