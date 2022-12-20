Animal activist and filmmaker Katie Cleary joins us for a hike and chat through the santa monica mountains showcasing easy ways to help local wildlife.
.
Video sponsored by DPP.
Simple Conservation Rules to Help Preserve Local Wildlife
Animal activist and filmmaker Katie Cleary joins us for a hike and chat through the santa monica mountains showcasing easy ways to help local wildlife.
Will L.A City Council Approve $5.1M for Westside Mobility Projects?
December 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Former City Councilman Mike Bonin requested $5.1 million in funding for pedestrian projects across West Los Angeles..Video sponsored by DPP.
Westside Food Bank ‘Million Meals Match’ Doubles Your Donation Dollar for Dollar
December 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Westside Food Bank ‘Million Meals Match’ Doubles Your Donation now through December 31st. Learn more in this video sponsored...
California Credit Union Awards Grants to Culver City and Palms School Teachers
December 13, 2022 Staff Report
Dia Rabin of Palms Elementary School and Jennifer Zapata of El Rincon Elementary School awarded grants Constructing a solar powered...
Culver City High School’s Youth Health Center Transforms Outdoor Space in Memory of Dr. Sarah Carpenter
December 13, 2022 Staff Report
Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District Early in November an ugly duckling was turned into a beautiful swan,...
60 Years in the Making George Wolfberg Park Finally Revealed
December 13, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The George Wolfberg Park has officially opened. Hear from city officials, law enforcement, and locals about this long anticipated community...
New Frank Gehry Mixed-Use Project Awaits Approval
December 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A proposed mixed-use project designed by Architect Frank Gehry could be coming to Ocean Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard..Video sponsored...
Ring in the Holiday Season With Events at The Fairmont
December 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Now through January The Fairmont Hotel & Bungalows is offering holiday programming.Video sponsored by ICE Santa Monica
Christmas Tree Lot Celebrates 75th Year Hosted by Boy Scouts
December 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Troop 2 hosts its annual christmas tree lot on 19th and Santa Monica raising funds for the troop while teaching...
Expert Gardener Tells us What To Plant This Winter
December 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Learn all the delicious and nutritious must have plants for your winter garden from Logan of Logan’s Gardens..Video sponsored by...
Local Art Studio Hosts Toy Drive and Winter Camps
December 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Paint:Lab in Santa Monica is hosting winter camps and a toy drive. Learn how to get involved in this...
CCUSD Board President Joins NALEO’s National Institute in Washington, D.C.
December 6, 2022 Staff Report
Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District Paula Amezola, MPH, incoming president of the Culver City Unified School District...
Annual Venice Sign Lighting Celebrates 11 years
December 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Venice celebrates the 11th year of lighting the Venice sign on Windward ave for the holidays!.Video sponsored by School of...
Sustainable Jewelry Company Opens Showroom in Santa Monica
December 2, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Brilliant Earth is a sustainable jewelry company that uses blockchain technology to trace their gemstones origin. Learn more in this...
Market Report: Pomegranates For Your Holiday Meal and Decor
December 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Pomegranates and persimmons for your holiday meals, drinks, and decor..Video sponsored by ICE Santa Monica.
Local Boy Scout Leads Effort to Fix Termite-Infested Trail Handrail
November 30, 2022 Staff Report
Ari Candela leads community service effort on a Beverly Hills hiking path By Keemia Zhang Last month, Ari Candela, patrol...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
Simple Conservation Rules to Help Preserve Local Wildlife
Animal activist and filmmaker Katie Cleary joins us for a hike and chat through the santa monica mountains showcasing easy...Read more
POPULAR
Simple Conservation Rules to Help Preserve Local Wildlife
Animal activist and filmmaker Katie Cleary joins us for a hike and chat through the santa monica mountains showcasing easy...Read more