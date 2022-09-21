Get a same day appointments and 48 hour test results for covid-19, Flu, and Monkeypox testing now available at the Venice Beach ‘Sameday Health’ facility.

‘Sameday Health’ Launches Monkeypox Testing at Venice Beach Location
Get a same day appointments and 48 hour test results for covid-19, Flu, and Monkeypox testing now available at the Venice Beach ‘Sameday Health’ facility.
Culver City’s El Rincon One of Just Three Schools in the Nation to Win Diversity & Inclusion Award
Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District At last Wednesday’s El Rincon Elementary School PTA Meeting, Eleanor Lipat-Chesler unveiled...
Culver City Resident Honored With Cal State LA’s Outstanding Lecturer Award
Brenda Naimy was presented an Outstanding Lecturer Award on Aug. 18 Brenda Naimy, a lecturer in the Division of Special...
Culver City Democrats Announce November Endorsements
Submitted by Culver City Democrats The Culver City Democratic Club, the city’s oldest and largest political organization, has announced its...
17 Cats Perish, Firefighter Injured in Fire at Local Feline Boarding Center
September 19, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Saturday morning fire at CatPlaceLA remains under investigation By Sam Catanzaro 17 cats died over the weekend following a fire...
Pair Charged With Burglary of Congresswoman and Los Angeles Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass’ Baldwin Vista Home
September 19, 2022 Staff Report
Patricio Munoz, Juan Espinoza charged in connection to September 9 robbery Two men were charged last week for breaking into...
Legal Wrangling Continues Following LASD Search of Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s Santa Monica Home
September 19, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Hearing set for Thursday relating to LASD corruption investigation By Sam Catanzaro Last Wednesday, The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department...
An 81 Unit, Seven Story Mixed-Use Development Is Planned for Brentwood
September 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The proposed project on Wilshire Boulevard could replace a closed Pho restaurant. Video sponsored by DPP
Palms 3838 Apartment Expansion Takes Shape
September 16, 2022 Staff Report
California Landmark Group development will bring 42 units of housing to Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana California Landmark Group (CLG)...
Carmel Partners Looking to Bring 136 Unit Apartment to Sawtelle
September 16, 2022 Staff Report
By Dolores Quintana A new development could be on the way near the Metro Expo/Bundy station in the future if...
2XU Malibu Triathlon Helps Raise $1Million For Children’s Hospital L.A
September 16, 2022 Juliet Lemar
This weekend triathletes will come to Malibu to participate in the 2XU Malibu Triathlon. Learn more in this video brought...
Handicapping the “Big Four” Races Facing Westside Voters and the Rest of LA This November!
September 16, 2022 Nick Antonicello
Political Consultant & Strategist Crystal M. Litz offers her insight and take on the LA Mayoral Campaign, the Race in...
Join Heal the Bay for the World’s Largest Cleanup Event This Weekend
September 15, 2022 Staff Report
September 17 from 9 am to 12 pm at more than 35 coastal, inland, L.A. River, and underwater sites Submitted...
Beverly Hills Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Attempting to Hire Hitman to Kill Woman He Briefly Dated
September 15, 2022 Staff Report
Scott Quinn Berkett sentence to five years in federal prison A Beverly Hills man was sentenced this week to 60...
The ‘New Bar’ in Town Offers Non-Alcoholic Options For Cocktail Lovers
September 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Recently opened bottle shop, New Bar, offers unique non-alcoholic wine, beer, and spirits. Learn more in this video brought to...
Popeyes Coming to Westfield Culver City
September 14, 2022 Staff Report
January opening slated for chain By Dolores Quintana Popeyes Chicken is coming to the Westfield Culver City Mall in January...
