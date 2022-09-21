September 21, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

‘Sameday Health’ Launches Monkeypox Testing at Venice Beach Location

Get a same day appointments and 48 hour test results for covid-19, Flu, and Monkeypox testing now available at the Venice Beach ‘Sameday Health’ facility. 
Photo: CCUSD
Education, News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City’s El Rincon One of Just Three Schools in the Nation to Win Diversity & Inclusion Award

September 20, 2022

September 20, 2022

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District  At last Wednesday’s El Rincon Elementary School PTA Meeting, Eleanor Lipat-Chesler unveiled...

Brenda Naimy, Cal State LA's Outstanding Lecturer Award recipient. Photo: J. Emilio Flores/Cal State LA.
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Resident Honored With Cal State LA’s Outstanding Lecturer Award

September 20, 2022

September 20, 2022

Brenda Naimy was presented an Outstanding Lecturer Award on Aug. 18 Brenda Naimy, a lecturer in the Division of Special...
News

Culver City Democrats Announce November Endorsements

September 20, 2022

September 20, 2022

Submitted by Culver City Democrats The Culver City Democratic Club, the city’s oldest and largest political organization, has announced its...

Photo: LAFD/Harry Garvin
News

17 Cats Perish, Firefighter Injured in Fire at Local Feline Boarding Center

September 19, 2022

September 19, 2022

Saturday morning fire at CatPlaceLA remains under investigation By Sam Catanzaro 17 cats died over the weekend following a fire...

Rep. Karen Bass in 2018. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Crime, News

Pair Charged With Burglary of Congresswoman and Los Angeles Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass’ Baldwin Vista Home

September 19, 2022

September 19, 2022

Patricio Munoz,  Juan Espinoza charged in connection to September 9 robbery Two men were charged last week for breaking into...
News

Legal Wrangling Continues Following LASD Search of Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s Santa Monica Home

September 19, 2022

September 19, 2022

Hearing set for Thursday relating to LASD corruption investigation By Sam Catanzaro Last Wednesday, The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department...
Real Estate, Video

An 81 Unit, Seven Story Mixed-Use Development Is Planned for Brentwood

September 19, 2022

September 19, 2022

The proposed project on Wilshire Boulevard could replace a closed Pho restaurant. Video sponsored by DPP

Rendering: California Landmark Group
News, Real Estate

Palms 3838 Apartment Expansion Takes Shape

September 16, 2022

September 16, 2022

California Landmark Group development will bring 42 units of housing to Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana California Landmark Group (CLG)...

Rendering: TCA Architects
News, Real Estate

Carmel Partners Looking to Bring 136 Unit Apartment to Sawtelle

September 16, 2022

September 16, 2022

By Dolores Quintana  A new development could be on the way near the Metro Expo/Bundy station in the future if...
Upbeat Beat, Video, Wellness

2XU Malibu Triathlon Helps Raise $1Million For Children’s Hospital L.A

September 16, 2022

September 16, 2022

This weekend triathletes will come to Malibu to participate in the 2XU Malibu Triathlon. Learn more in this video brought...

Crystal Litz. Photo: Courtesy.
News, Opinion

Handicapping the “Big Four” Races Facing Westside Voters and the Rest of LA This November!

September 16, 2022

September 16, 2022

Political Consultant & Strategist Crystal M. Litz offers her insight and take on the LA Mayoral Campaign, the Race in...
News, Upbeat Beat

Join Heal the Bay for the World’s Largest Cleanup Event This Weekend

September 15, 2022

September 15, 2022

September 17 from 9 am to 12 pm at more than 35 coastal, inland, L.A. River, and underwater sites Submitted...

Scott Quinn Berket. Photo: FBI.
Crime, News

Beverly Hills Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Attempting to Hire Hitman to Kill Woman He Briefly Dated

September 15, 2022

September 15, 2022

Scott Quinn Berkett sentence to five years in federal prison A Beverly Hills man was sentenced this week to 60...
Food & Drink, Video

The ‘New Bar’ in Town Offers Non-Alcoholic Options For Cocktail Lovers

September 15, 2022

September 15, 2022

Recently opened bottle shop, New Bar, offers unique non-alcoholic wine, beer, and spirits. Learn more in this video brought to...

Photo: Facebook (@Popeyes).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Popeyes Coming to Westfield Culver City

September 14, 2022

September 14, 2022

January opening slated for chain By Dolores Quintana Popeyes Chicken is coming to the Westfield Culver City Mall in January...

