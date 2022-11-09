Jason Schneidman is helping get our unhoused neighbors off the streets and out of addiction through haircuts and conversations and his salon The Mens Groomer.
Celebrity Stylist Helping Homeless Through Haircuts and Conversation
CCUSD’s Sponsor-A-Family December Holiday Program is Back!
November 8, 2022 Staff Report
Program will help support Culver City Unifed School District families in need Again this year, the Culver City Unifed School...
On-Demand Meeting Spots on The Westside Through New App
November 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Jam Spot gives travelers and remote workers on-demand meeting spaces while supporting local businesses and private residents who have unique,...
Review Board Shares Plans for Reduced Size Development on Arizona
November 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Santa Monica Architectural Review Board has announced a new residential development at 568 Arizona Avenue, replacing an office building...
Beachside Bliss at Luxury Westside Hotel
November 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Enjoy this video produced by Shutters. With its cool coastal ambience and location on the Santa Monica sand, Shutters on...
Lynne Cohen Foundation Celebrates 20 Years of Kickin’ Cancer with Brentwood 5K
November 2, 2022 Staff Report
The event returns November 13 to San Vicente Boulevard By Susan Payne This month, the Lynne Cohen Foundation celebrates 20...
The Culver Steps Invites Seniors to a Coffee and Canvas Event
November 2, 2022 Staff Report
Event planned for Thursday, November 10th The Culver Steps will host Coffee and Canvas, a special event for senior citizens,...
The Road To Becoming a Chess GrandMaster
November 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
1000 GMs is a non-profit organization helping chess players around the world achieve their dreams of becoming a GrandMaster. Learn...
Live Art Auction At Santa Monica Auctions This Sunday
November 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Auctions is hosting its bi-annual live art auction this Sunday November 6th starting at 1pm, see some of...
Botanical Drug Lozenge for Oral Cancer Seeks Clinical Trial Participants
October 31, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Clinical researchers at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System have begun a phase 2 clinical trial for a first-in-class...
New Bill Barring Parking Requirements For New Developments Signed by Newsom
October 31, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A bill signed by Governor Newsom has barred all new construction developments in California from requiring parking spaces – if...
Historic Restaurant Tells Ghost Stories For a Halloween Treat
October 27, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Victorian in Santa Monica is one of the oldest buildings in the city. Learn about the history and the...
Experience Historical Gems at Local Prop Shop Jadis
October 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local oddities and prop shop Jadis is known for its unique vibe and historical antiquities, in this video we explore...
Westside Blood Drive Benefiting City of Hope This Weekend
$10 In-N-Out gift card for every donor A blood drive is coming to Santa Monica this weekend and every donor...
Power of Us Event Honors Venice Family Clinic’s Outgoing CEO Elizabeth Benson
October 23 Celebration featured Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Gina Yashere and more Venice Family Clinic, a nonprofit community health center...
Cedars-Sinai Supports Healthcare and Social Organizations in Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital Area
$4 million in grants awarded to dozens of organizations in the communities surrounding Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital Cedars-Sinai awarded...
