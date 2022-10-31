Clinical researchers at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System have begun a phase 2 clinical trial for a first-in-class botanical drug against head and neck cancers. To participate in the study you can contact Saroj.Basak@va.gov
.
Botanical Drug Lozenge for Oral Cancer Seeks Clinical Trial Participants
Clinical researchers at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System have begun a phase 2 clinical trial for a first-in-class botanical drug against head and neck cancers. To participate in the study you can contact Saroj.Basak@va.gov
New Bill Barring Parking Requirements For New Developments Signed by Newsom
October 31, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A bill signed by Governor Newsom has barred all new construction developments in California from requiring parking spaces – if...
$40 Million Loan Secured for Del Rey Apartment Development
October 29, 2022 Staff Report
Project will bring 49 units to 4339 and 4367 Berryman Avenue By Dolores Quintana Del Rey will have two new...
Mixed-Use Development With 47 Apartments Planned for Palms
October 28, 2022 Staff Report
Project at 9431 Venice Boulevard would include 47 apartments and 2,000-square-foot restaurant. By Dolores Quintana A new mixed-use apartment structure...
Santa Monica Auctions Announces Return of Longtime Annual Fall Auction
October 28, 2022 Staff Report
Robert Berman’s beloved event returns to Bergamot Station on November 6 By Susan Payne Santa Monica Auctions, an independently owned...
Column: Heidi Feldstein Soto Is the Giant Slayer in the Race for LA City Attorney!
October 27, 2022 Nick Antonicello
By Nick Antonicello Hydee Feldstein Soto spent decades overcoming institutional hurdles to become one of the country’s most respected attorneys,...
Historic Restaurant Tells Ghost Stories For a Halloween Treat
October 27, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Victorian in Santa Monica is one of the oldest buildings in the city. Learn about the history and the...
LA Second Priciest U.S. City for Burger and Fries
Moneygeek analysis shows average price for burger and fries in Los Angeles is $14.95 By Dolores Quintana One of America’s...
Beverly Hills to be Home for First West Coast Location of Dante
By Dolores Quintana The five star luxury hotel, The Maybourne, in Beverly Hills will be the new site of the...
All You Can Eat Italian Food and Drink for Eataly’s 5th Birthday Celebration Next Week
Event set for November 3 with endless food, drinks and entertainment Eataly Los Angeles is hosting a five-year anniversary, all-you-can-eat...
Westside Neighborhoods Experiencing Alarming Uptick in Antisemitic Incidents
October 26, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Several antisemitic incidents this past weekend following Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic statements By Sam Catanzaro and Dolores Quintana There has...
Experience Historical Gems at Local Prop Shop Jadis
October 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local oddities and prop shop Jadis is known for its unique vibe and historical antiquities, in this video we explore...
Westside Blood Drive Benefiting City of Hope This Weekend
$10 In-N-Out gift card for every donor A blood drive is coming to Santa Monica this weekend and every donor...
Power of Us Event Honors Venice Family Clinic’s Outgoing CEO Elizabeth Benson
October 23 Celebration featured Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Gina Yashere and more Venice Family Clinic, a nonprofit community health center...
Cedars-Sinai Supports Healthcare and Social Organizations in Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital Area
$4 million in grants awarded to dozens of organizations in the communities surrounding Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital Cedars-Sinai awarded...
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott Donates $4.9 Million to Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles
Transformational gift will allow non-profit to provide girls throughout Greater Los Angeles a pathway to become empowered and compassionate leaders...
