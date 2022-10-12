October 12, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Local Veteran Wins Gold at National Veteran Wheelchair Games

William ‘Bill’ Brandt talks about winning gold at the National Veteran Wheelchair Games.
.
Video sponsored by School of Rock.

in Upbeat Beat, Video, Wellness
Related Posts
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Fire Department Girls Camp Registration is Now Open

October 12, 2022

Read more
October 12, 2022

Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Culver City Fire Department’s Girls Camp registration...

Photo: Courtesy Westside Food Bank.
News, Upbeat Beat

Westside Food Bank’s Hunger Walk Returns This Sunday

October 12, 2022

Read more
October 12, 2022

Event back in person for the first time in two years October 16 It’s time to lace up those running...

Photo: Kimberley Wong.
News, Upbeat Beat

Spooky Saturday Comes to Culver City This Weekend

October 11, 2022

Read more
October 11, 2022

Music, Crafts, Trick or Treating and More on Saturday, October 15 Halloween is almost here! Save the date for a...
News, Video

Get Ready For Fall With YMCA’s Pumpkin Patch

October 11, 2022

Read more
October 11, 2022

The Palisades YMCA annual pumpkin patch is open now through the end of October offering a wide variety of pumpkins,...
Real Estate, Video

Wilshire Blvd to Receive Safety Upgrades and Repaving

October 10, 2022

Read more
October 10, 2022

City council is moving forward with a contract to repave and improve safety at several intersections along Wilshire Blvd. .Video sponsored...
Food & Drink, Video

Local Sports Pub ‘Tavern on Main’ Gives Fans a Front Row Seat

October 6, 2022

Read more
October 6, 2022

Tavern on Main in Santa Monica is your home for awesome drinks and watching your favorite sports games on over...
Food & Drink, Video

National Taco Day Food Crawl Hosted by Danny Trejo Highlights Local Restaurants

October 6, 2022

Read more
October 6, 2022

Downtown Santa Monica hosted a Taco Crawl through the area with Danny Trejo and seven other participating restaurants..Video sponsored by...
Upbeat Beat, Video

Local Artists and Brands Showcased at ‘League of Originals’ Event

October 5, 2022

Read more
October 5, 2022

“League of Originals” is a local brand and artist showcase bringing together creators from across the westside to share knowledge...

Photo: City of Culver City
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Celebrates Disability Awareness Month

October 4, 2022

Read more
October 4, 2022

Did you know that one in four adults in the United States has some type of disability? Join the City...

Photo: City of Culver City
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Art Walk and Roll Festival Returns This Weekend

October 4, 2022

Read more
October 4, 2022

Saturday, October 8, 2022 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Live music, vendors, great food and family-fun activities will all be...
News, Video

Chevy Promotes New EVs at Westside Test Drive Event

October 4, 2022

Read more
October 4, 2022

Local EV test drive event showcase the utility of EVs and EUVs in addition to new models by Chevy..Video sponsored...
Real Estate, Video

Veggie Grill Being Replaced by Mixed-use Project on Wilshire?

October 3, 2022

Read more
October 3, 2022

The City of Santa Monica is currently reviewing a mixed-use development that would replace Veggie Grill and Chipotle on Wilshire...
Charity, Video

The People Concern $250,000 Donation Match Helping Malibu’s Unhoused Population

September 30, 2022

Read more
September 30, 2022

The People Concern “Malibu Match” program is matching donations up to $250,000. Learn how to get involved in this video...
Food & Drink, Video

Smoothie Robot Creates 9 Drinks at Once

September 29, 2022

Read more
September 29, 2022

Jamba by Blendid is the newest food automation service at the UCLA campus making up to 45 smoothies an hour....
Video, Wellness

Surf Therapy Diving Into Self-Love, Sea-Love, And Surf Sisterhood

September 28, 2022

Read more
September 28, 2022

Groundswell Community Project is a research-based surf therapy curriculum rooted in somatic, trauma-informed, nature, and community therapy models. Learn more...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR