Local Veteran Wins Gold at National Veteran Wheelchair Games

William ‘Bill’ Brandt talks about winning gold at the National Veteran Wheelchair Games.
Culver City Fire Department Girls Camp Registration is Now Open
October 12, 2022 Staff Report
Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Culver City Fire Department’s Girls Camp registration...
Westside Food Bank’s Hunger Walk Returns This Sunday
October 12, 2022 Staff Report
Event back in person for the first time in two years October 16 It’s time to lace up those running...
Spooky Saturday Comes to Culver City This Weekend
October 11, 2022 Staff Report
Music, Crafts, Trick or Treating and More on Saturday, October 15 Halloween is almost here! Save the date for a...
Get Ready For Fall With YMCA’s Pumpkin Patch
October 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Palisades YMCA annual pumpkin patch is open now through the end of October offering a wide variety of pumpkins,...
Wilshire Blvd to Receive Safety Upgrades and Repaving
October 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
City council is moving forward with a contract to repave and improve safety at several intersections along Wilshire Blvd.
Local Sports Pub ‘Tavern on Main’ Gives Fans a Front Row Seat
October 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Tavern on Main in Santa Monica is your home for awesome drinks and watching your favorite sports games on over...
National Taco Day Food Crawl Hosted by Danny Trejo Highlights Local Restaurants
October 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Downtown Santa Monica hosted a Taco Crawl through the area with Danny Trejo and seven other participating restaurants.
Local Artists and Brands Showcased at ‘League of Originals’ Event
October 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
“League of Originals” is a local brand and artist showcase bringing together creators from across the westside to share knowledge...
Culver City Celebrates Disability Awareness Month
October 4, 2022 Staff Report
Did you know that one in four adults in the United States has some type of disability? Join the City...
Culver City Art Walk and Roll Festival Returns This Weekend
October 4, 2022 Staff Report
Saturday, October 8, 2022 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Live music, vendors, great food and family-fun activities will all be...
Chevy Promotes New EVs at Westside Test Drive Event
October 4, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local EV test drive event showcase the utility of EVs and EUVs in addition to new models by Chevy.
Veggie Grill Being Replaced by Mixed-use Project on Wilshire?
October 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The City of Santa Monica is currently reviewing a mixed-use development that would replace Veggie Grill and Chipotle on Wilshire...
The People Concern $250,000 Donation Match Helping Malibu’s Unhoused Population
September 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The People Concern “Malibu Match” program is matching donations up to $250,000. Learn how to get involved in this video...
Smoothie Robot Creates 9 Drinks at Once
September 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Jamba by Blendid is the newest food automation service at the UCLA campus making up to 45 smoothies an hour....
Surf Therapy Diving Into Self-Love, Sea-Love, And Surf Sisterhood
September 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Groundswell Community Project is a research-based surf therapy curriculum rooted in somatic, trauma-informed, nature, and community therapy models. Learn more...
