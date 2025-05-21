We speak with the world-famous Socal Chef in Manhattan Beach at the Los Angeles Public Library.
(Video) Interview with Chef Roy Choi for his new book The Choi of Cooking
Memorial Day Weekend in L.A.: Rosé, Beach BBQs, and Brunches Ring in the Summer
May 21, 2025 Staff Report
The Westside Is Packed With Culinary Events, Pop-Ups, and Parties This Weekend Angelenos looking to kick off the summer season...
FDA Probes Salmonella Outbreak Tied to Recalled Cucumbers Distributed in California
May 21, 2025 Staff Report
At Least 26 People Sickened and 9 Hospitalized in Multiple States Federal health officials are investigating a multistate outbreak of...
State Farm Seeks New Insurance Rate Hikes for California Homeowners and Renters
Insurer Aims to Raise Premiums by up to 52% for Some Policyholders by 2026 Just one week after receiving approval...
Mayor Bass Launches Major Initiative to Boost Film Production in Los Angeles After Years of Neglect
Facing Industry Setbacks, L.A. Rolls Out Plan to Attract On-Location Shoots In a renewed effort to preserve Los Angeles’ status...
Lisa Vanderpump, Ken Todd Settle Labor Lawsuit with Former Pump Employees for $490K
Judge Approves Final Class-Action Settlement in Long-Running Wage Dispute Lisa Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, have reached a final...
Michelin Three Star Institution Brings 20th Anniversary Culinary Experience to Beverly Hills
Grant Achatz’s Alinea Heads to Beverly Hills for Summer Residency Renowned chef Grant Achatz and his team at Alinea, Chicago’s...
Thieves Use Cars to Smash Into Fairfax Stores in String of High-End Burglaries
LAPD Investigates String of Vehicle-Driven Break-Ins at Specialty Boutiques Storeowners in the Fairfax District are grappling with concerns about safety...
Stolen Truck Crashes in Culver City After High-Speed Pursuit in Early Morning Hours
Driver Flees on Foot After Flipping Vehicle Near Green Valley Circle Early Tuesday morning, a police pursuit involving a stolen...
Local Dancers Shine with the Stars of Today and Tomorrow
Westside Ballet local dancers share the stage with New York City Principals and World Champion When the curtain rises at...
L.A. County DA Files Over 1,000 Felony Theft Charges Under Prop 36 in Retail Crime Crackdown
DA Nathan Hochman Unveils Major Enforcement Effort Targeting Organized Retail Theft Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman announced...
Bus-Mounted Camera Enforcement for Parking Violations in Culver City Begins on May 19
ABLE System Will Ticket Drivers Who Block Bus Stops or Shared Lanes, $293 Fine Enforcement of parking violations in shared...
Getty Villa Museum to Reopen After Months-Long Closure Due to Palisades Fire
Limited Public Access Resumes With Major New Exhibition on Mycenaean Greece The Getty Villa Museum will reopen to the public...
Woman’s Car Stolen from UCLA Valet in Santa Monica While Visiting Husband in ICU
Couple Left Without Vehicle During Cancer Treatment After Thief Stole Keys Brittney Mickles-McQuirter, a local Montessori school teacher, says she...
Celebrity-Owned Cannabis Dispensary The Woods WeHo Hit in Smash-and-Grab Burglary
Shop Co-founded by Woody Harrelson, Bill Maher, and John McEnroe Targeted The high-profile cannabis dispensary co-owned by actor Woody Harrelson,...
Pasjoli to Temporarily Close for Redesign, Unveil New Menu June 12
Santa Monica French Bistro Will Pause Service Starting June 1 Acclaimed French bistro Pasjoli will close temporarily starting on June...
