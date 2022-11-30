Young actress and local teen Lalia Susini suffered a traumatic brain injury after a freak swing accident. Her experience inspired her and her friend Kate to launch an adaptive clothing company to help others on their road to recovery.
Adaptive Clothing Line Launched by Local Teen After Life Threatening Injury
Culver City Sister City Committee Seeks Exchange Students
November 29, 2022 Staff Report
Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District The Culver City Sister City Committee (CCSCC) is looking for eight students...
Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel Celebrates the Holidays
November 29, 2022 Staff Report
Head to the beach this December to experience the hotel’s seasonal family-friendly activities This year, Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel...
Column: What We Learned From Campaign 2022
November 28, 2022 Nick Antonicello
By Nick Antonicello The road to democracy was long and winding in 2022, with much shock and surprise as LA...
Century City & Westwood Residents Dance Soloist and Supporting Roles in The Nutcracker
November 28, 2022 Staff Report
Westside Ballet’s holiday classic returned to The Broad Stage in Santa Monica Thanksgiving weekend and runs through Dec. 4 By...
Angel City Chorale Live Performance Celebrates Holiday Season
November 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Back with a live performance Angel City Chorale Celebrates Holiday Season..Video sponsored by Meals on Wheels.
The Longest-Running Nutcracker Production In Socal Returns on Thanksgiving Weekend
November 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Westside Ballet’s version of the classic Nutcracker production returns for the 49th year featuring over 85 dancers, 225 costumes, and...
Coral Tree Cafe 20th Anniversary event
November 24, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Coral Tree Cafe is celebrating its 20th anniversary on November 30th with live music, giveaways, and drink specials, learn how...
Excess Food Turned Into Groceries at Local Food Drive
November 23, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local organization Nourish L.A turns excess food into groceries for those who are food insecure in our neighborhoods and the...
Culver City Holiday Tree Lighting Sled-tacular Returns Next Week With 25 Tons of Fresh Snow
November 23, 2022 Staff Report
Event set for December 1 with Sled-tacular beginning at 5 p.m., Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m. The holiday season...
ICE Returns to Santa Monica After Two Year Hiatus
November 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
ICE Santa Monica has returned for all day skating and fun for the whole family learn about what’s changed after...
Local Lions Club Donation Event Helps Homeless Veterans at West L.A VA Campus
November 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Venice Marina Lions Club donated clothing and toiletries to homeless veterans during a veterans day event at the West L.A...
Thatcher Yard Affordable Housing Project Breaks Ground
November 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Thatcher Yard Affordable Housing Project Breaks Ground on 2 acre 98 unit affordable housing community..Video sponsored by Bella Petite.
Culver City Chef Overcomes Life Changing
November 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Bryan Kidwell is a local chef at Piccalilli in Culver City. After a life changing injury Bryan has beat the...
Dr. Mitesh Popat Named CEO of Venice Family Clinic
November 15, 2022 Staff Report
Physician Dr. Mitesh Popat brings extensive experience in community health care to lead the clinic during a time of growth ...
