Adaptive Clothing Line Launched by Local Teen After Life Threatening Injury

Young actress and local teen Lalia Susini suffered a traumatic brain injury after a freak swing accident. Her experience inspired her and her friend Kate to launch an adaptive clothing company to help others on their road to recovery. 
Video sponsored by Vistamar School.

Culver City Sister City Committee ﻿Seeks Exchange Students

November 29, 2022

November 29, 2022

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District  The Culver City Sister City Committee (CCSCC) is looking for eight students...
Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel Celebrates the Holidays

November 29, 2022

November 29, 2022

Head to the beach this December to experience the hotel’s seasonal family-friendly activities This year, Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel...
Column: What We Learned From Campaign 2022

November 28, 2022

November 28, 2022

By Nick Antonicello The road to democracy was long and winding in 2022, with much shock and surprise as LA...

17 West LA Residents & Student Dancers join Westside Ballet’s cast of 85 in the upcoming Nutcracker. Pictured (Left to Right): Back: Ava Cherniss, Francisca Bugacov; Sofia Strauser; Middle: Zola Maksimovic; Naya Farrell-Katseanes; Zoe White; Evelyn Chung; Ilyssa Freedland; Gabriella Calderon; Bella Shriver; Teralani Galvan. Side left front (Russian) Sienna Nikolov; Side right front (Angel) Bridget Cooney. Front/ Floor: Isabelle Choy; Delilah Ahmadi; Yara Johnson; Ezra Galambos. Not pictured: Isabel Bugacov. Photo: Daniel Chiswick.
Century City & Westwood Residents Dance Soloist and Supporting Roles in The Nutcracker

November 28, 2022

November 28, 2022

Westside Ballet’s holiday classic returned to The Broad Stage in Santa Monica Thanksgiving weekend and runs through Dec. 4 By...
Angel City Chorale Live Performance Celebrates Holiday Season

November 25, 2022

November 25, 2022

Back with a live performance Angel City Chorale Celebrates Holiday Season..Video sponsored by Meals on Wheels.
The Longest-Running Nutcracker Production In Socal Returns on Thanksgiving Weekend

November 25, 2022

November 25, 2022

Westside Ballet’s version of the classic Nutcracker production returns for the 49th year featuring over 85 dancers, 225 costumes, and...
Coral Tree Cafe 20th Anniversary event

November 24, 2022

November 24, 2022

Coral Tree Cafe is celebrating its 20th anniversary on November 30th with live music, giveaways, and drink specials, learn how...
Excess Food Turned Into Groceries at Local Food Drive

November 23, 2022

November 23, 2022

Local organization Nourish L.A turns excess food into groceries for those who are food insecure in our neighborhoods and the...

Photo: Culver City Parks, Recreation, & Community Services.
Culver City Holiday Tree Lighting Sled-tacular Returns Next Week With 25 Tons of Fresh Snow

November 23, 2022

November 23, 2022

Event set for December 1 with Sled-tacular beginning at  5 p.m., Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m. The holiday season...
ICE Returns to Santa Monica After Two Year Hiatus

November 22, 2022

November 22, 2022

ICE Santa Monica has returned for all day skating and fun for the whole family learn about what’s changed after...
Local Lions Club Donation Event Helps Homeless Veterans at West L.A VA Campus

November 22, 2022

November 22, 2022

Venice Marina Lions Club donated clothing and toiletries to homeless veterans during a veterans day event at the West L.A...
Thatcher Yard Affordable Housing Project Breaks Ground

November 21, 2022

November 21, 2022

Thatcher Yard Affordable Housing Project Breaks Ground on 2 acre 98 unit affordable housing community..Video sponsored by Bella Petite.
Culver City Chef Overcomes Life Changing

November 17, 2022

November 17, 2022

Bryan Kidwell is a local chef at Piccalilli in Culver City. After a life changing injury Bryan has beat the...

Dr. Mitesh Popat. Photo: Courtesy Venice Family Clinic.
Dr. Mitesh Popat Named CEO of Venice Family Clinic

November 15, 2022

November 15, 2022

Physician Dr. Mitesh Popat brings extensive experience in community health care to lead the clinic during a time of growth  ...

