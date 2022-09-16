This weekend triathletes will come to Malibu to participate in the 2XU Malibu Triathlon. Learn more in this video brought to you by the Annenberg Beach House.
2XU Malibu Triathlon Helps Raise $1Million For Children’s Hospital L.A
Join Heal the Bay for the World’s Largest Cleanup Event This Weekend
September 15, 2022 Staff Report
September 17 from 9 am to 12 pm at more than 35 coastal, inland, L.A. River, and underwater sites Submitted...
The ‘New Bar’ in Town Offers Non-Alcoholic Options For Cocktail Lovers
September 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Recently opened bottle shop, New Bar, offers unique non-alcoholic wine, beer, and spirits. Learn more in this video brought to...
Turning Loss Into Hope ‘Sophia’s Buddies’ Raises $550K For Pediatric Cancer Research
September 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
After the loss of her child, Sandra Pearson created Sophia’s Buddies in her daughter’s memory to help raise funding and...
Mar Vista Chamber of Commerce Merges With Venice Chamber of Commerce
September 14, 2022 Staff Report
Merger will give members greater opportunities to network The Venice Chamber of Commerce is pleased to welcome members of the...
Los Angeles Announces Lowest Water Use in the Month of August on Record
September 14, 2022 Staff Report
Third straight month of record-low water use for Angelenos Mayor Eric Garcetti Tuesday announced that Angelenos have achieved the all-time...
Not Your Typical Casino Night Hosted by Century City Chamber of Commerce
September 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A casino night with a twist bringing together local businesses to help better our community. Hosted by the Century City Chamber...
Coastal Cleanup Day Honoring Our Oceans and Local African American History
August 31, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Bay Street Beach Historic District and the Santa Monica Conservancy along with other local organizations are hosting a coastal cleanup...
Kitten Season Brings Tens of Thousands of Kittens to L.A
August 24, 2022 Juliet Lemar
From spring to fall tens of thousands of kittens are born in L.A during Kitten season and Cat Cafe Lounge...
California Legal Aid Providers Awarded $1.1 Million in Grants to Improve Pro Bono Services
August 24, 2022 Staff Report
Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles (LAFLA) will receive $383,696 The Legal Services Corporation (LSC) announced last week that it...
Wende Museum Holding ‘Flag For Our Times’ Competition
August 23, 2022 Staff Report
Deadline for submissions is August 28, 2022 by 11:59 p.m The Wende Museum is calling for artistic flag design submissions...
CCUSD Staff and Teachers Return to School With Inspirational Kickoff Event
August 23, 2022 Staff Report
Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District Culver City Unified School District teachers, staff and administrators kicked off the...
“Bringing Barcelona’s “Superblocks” to Los Angeles?”
August 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A Los Angeles City Councilmember is calling for a pilot program that would recreate Barcelona’s pedestrian-centric “Superblocks” to Los Angeles....
New Organic Street Food Restaurant Opens on Venice Boardwalk
August 18, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Pachamama restaurant just opened on the Venice boardwalk offering organic “street” food including vegan-friendly options. .Video sponsored by The Bike Shop.
Local Yarn Artist Creates Public Art From Recycled Materials
August 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local crochet artist London Kaye is creating public art displays across the Westside and helping others express their artistic talents...
What’s Your Favorite Local Business? Vote Now!
August 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Voting is now open for the annual Best of Awards!* Voting is a great way to help your favorite local...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
2XU Malibu Triathlon Helps Raise $1Million For Children’s Hospital L.A
This weekend triathletes will come to Malibu to participate in the 2XU Malibu Triathlon. Learn more in this video brought...Read more
POPULAR
2XU Malibu Triathlon Helps Raise $1Million For Children’s Hospital L.A
This weekend triathletes will come to Malibu to participate in the 2XU Malibu Triathlon. Learn more in this video brought...Read more