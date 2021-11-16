November 17, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Ed Foundation’s $250,000 Outdoor Recreation Completed

Photo: Courtesy CCUSD

CCUSD and the Culver City Education Foundation (CCEF) hosted a community art project last weekend to put the finishing touches on a $250,000 Play Hub that was funded by Culver City neighbor Amazon Studios. The Play Hub is located on CCUSD’s largest preschool campus, the Center for Early Education. 

The outdoor Play Hub is a beautiful custom-designed outdoor space for creative learning and play. It includes a mud pit, sensory path and reading garden. It’s ADA compliant and includes shade structures, outdoor furniture, and areas for physical and imaginative play.

The community art project is a rope mural based on art pieces created by the preschool students, who were asked “What do you love most about nature?” Everyone is invited to participate.

The Play Hub project reflects planning principles in CCUSD’s district-wide Master Plans for early childhood learners to spend more time outdoors in nature and in purposeful outdoor learning spaces that meet their sensory needs. Now, more than ever, educators and psychologists are emphasizing the importance of the outdoors and interaction with each other in the development of children. The benefits of learning and playing outdoors impact the physical, social, and emotional capacities and well-being as well as influencing imaginative and cognitive development.

The Play Hub is located at CCUSD’s Center for Early Education, 10800 Farragut Drive.

