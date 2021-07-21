Culver City’s Largest Annual Event La Fiesta Ballona Returns

The Culver City Parks, Recreation & Community Services (PRCS) Department is excited to announce that, for this year only, Fiesta La Ballona will take place Halloween weekend: Friday, October 29 through Sunday, October 31.

“Fiesta La Ballona is one of Culver City’s longest-running traditions,” commented Culver City Mayor Alex Fisch. “Although the event is typically held in the summer, this year we’ll be able to enjoy the celebration with a Halloween twist!”

Mark your calendars for Halloween weekend in Vets Park! The PRCS Department will host the event in the customary location at Veterans Memorial Park (4117 Overland Avenue, Culver City, 90230). Residents can look forward to the popular carnival rides and games, live music and dance performances, a diverse variety of food vendors, a beer & wine garden, craft and retail shopping areas—plus local community and non-profit booths. PRCS will also incorporate new fall-themed activities, including pumpkin carving and costume competitions, Halloween décor, trick-or-treating on Sunday—and more!

Help us Generate Buzz by Suggesting a Tagline for Our 2021 Theme!

We invite community members to help us come up with a creative name for this once-in-a-lifetime event. Send us your ideas for words or phrases that could be added to “Fiesta La Ballona” to give the event a fall flair. Please email your suggestions to Fiesta.LaBallona@CulverCity.org by Friday, August 6.

Calling all Vendors and Sponsors

Vendor applications will be available online very soon. To be placed on an interest list to receive this information once it is available, please email us at Fiesta.LaBallona@CulverCity.org. If your company or organization is interested in becoming a sponsor for this community event, please also email us at Fiesta.LaBallona@CulverCity.org.

For questions about picnic reservations, room rentals, or any of our recreation programs, please contact the PRCS Department by phone at (310) 253-6650 or via email at Info.Recreation@CulverCity.org or visit the PRCS Department page on the City’s website.