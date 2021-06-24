June 25, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Edify TV: Decreasing Expo Line Ride Times?

Transportation officials are looking into ways to decrease ride times on the E (Expo) Line connecting Santa Monica to Downtown Los Angeles. Learn more in this video made possible The Canyon Club.

in Edify Tv, Traffic + Transportation
