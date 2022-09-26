September 27, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LAFD Put Out Expo Line Fire

Photo: Citizen App

No injuries reported in Thursday afternoon incident. 

The LAFD made quick work putting out a grass fire that broke out on the Expo line train tracks recently. 

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported on Thursday at 10420 W Northvale Road in Cheviot Hills. 

Three LAFD engines handled the grass fire on the railroad tracks. 

The Expo line was shut down during the incident and as was the Westbound 10 Freeway Overland off-ram

No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened by fire. 

The cause of the fire has not been announced by officials, though the LAFD noted they they do not anticipate any further updates on the incident.

