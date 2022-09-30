September 30, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Masking Now Optional for LA Metro Trains and Buses

Masking no longer required at LAX as well 

By Dolores Quintana

As of September 23, Los Angeles County has lifted the mask recommendation on Metro public transportation and at airports like LAX because the community rate of Covid transmission has remained in the low category and the State of California’s revised guidance. Los Angeles County is the last county to lower the mask recommendation. The Los Angeles County website was updated with the notice that Los Angeles County would align with state guidelines to relax rules on masking in public spaces from strongly recommending masks to allowing individuals to decide whether or not they choose to wear a mask going forward.  

On September 22, Metro Los Angeles’ social media account tweeted, “Public Health aligns with updated masking guidance from the state starting 9/23: Indoor masking shifts to personal preference (unless required by the site). Allow correctional facilities & shelters to make masks optional when COVID-19 levels are low & no recent outbreaks.” On September 23, the account tweeted, “MASK UPDATE: @LApublichealth has updated its local health order: Masks are no longer required to ride Metro and transit in LA County EFFECTIVE TODAY. Health officials recommend wearing masks on transit and in transportation hubs.”

Dr. Barbara Ferrer of LA County Public Health said, “But the vast majority of people are wearing them, and I think they’re wearing them appropriately,” said. “So my hope is we continue to do what people in LA County have been doing for over two and a half years, which is assess not only our own individual risk, but the risk of people around us in our workplaces, in our community, when we make the decisions about when it’s going to be important to keep our masks on.”

Mandatory masking on public transport will return if the case rate rises. Dr. Barbara Ferrer said, during the LA County Health press briefing on September 22, “If the weekly case rate moves back above 100 for 14 consecutive days, universal masking on public transportation will be reinstated.”

in News, Transportation
Related Posts
News

LA City Councilmembers Call for Audit of 2022 Homeless Count Results

September 29, 2022

Read more
September 29, 2022

LA City Council motion would require that LAHSA’s count be assessed independently  By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro After the...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Tito’s Tacos and Tito’s Handmade Vodka Host Fifth Annual “Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana” Next Week

September 29, 2022

Read more
September 29, 2022

Two iconic brands team up to raise funds for the Culver City Arts Foundation By Sam Catanzaro Next week two...

Photo: Facebook (@lovecoffeebar).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Mar Vista Location Coming Soon for Love Coffee Bar

September 29, 2022

Read more
September 29, 2022

3519 S Centinela Avenue location coming for popular Santa Monica coffee shop  By Dolores Quintana Love Coffee Bar, a Santa...

Photo: ramenking.co
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Monterey Park’s Ramen King Opening Westside Locations

September 28, 2022

Read more
September 28, 2022

13 Los Angeles locations planned for Ramen King, including Westfield Century City and the Marina del Rey  By Dolores Quintana...
News, Upbeat Beat

Wallis Annenberg PetSpace Hosts Dog-Friendly Comedy Show to Support Animal Rescue

September 28, 2022

Read more
September 28, 2022

Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, 7 to 9 p.m. Laugh ‘til you cry with your four-legged friend by your side! On...

Dr. Jane Goodall. Photo:JaneGoodall.org
Education, News, Upbeat Beat

Dr. Jane Goodall Speaking at Youth Event Wednesday at Temescal Park

September 27, 2022

Read more
September 27, 2022

Seven Arrows Elementary hosting event Wednesday for students from around region Seven Arrows Elementary, an independent kindergarten through 6th grade...
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Artist Laureate Program Deadline Is in Two Weeks

September 27, 2022

Read more
September 27, 2022

Deadline to Apply is October 10, 2022 at 5:00PM Calling all artists who live and work in Culver City! Culver...
Education, News, Upbeat Beat

Seven CCHS Seniors Named National Merit Commended Students

September 27, 2022

Read more
September 27, 2022

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District Culver City High School Principal Lisa Cooper announced last week that Camille...
News

Bass Rallies With More Than 600 Angelenos, Claims to be the only Pro-Choice Democrat Running For Mayor, Rick Caruso Disagrees!

September 27, 2022

Read more
September 27, 2022

Two weeks before ballots are mailed, hundreds sign up to volunteer for Bass  By Nick Antonicello Congresswoman Karen Bass rallied...

FBI agents, along with investigators from the IRS and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, prepare to execute one of 25 search warrants carried out in the early morning hours of January 20, 2022, as part of the Feeding Our Future fraud investigation. Photo: FBI.
Crime, News

Beverly Hills Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Charge for Setting up Fake Companies to Steal Over $6 Million in COVID Small Business Loans

September 27, 2022

Read more
September 27, 2022

Ramiro Da Rosa Mendes pleads  guilty to one count of wire fraud A Beverly Hills man – whose sons pleaded...

Photo: Citizen App
News, Transportation

LAFD Put Out Expo Line Fire

September 26, 2022

Read more
September 26, 2022

No injuries reported in Thursday afternoon incident.  The LAFD made quick work putting out a grass fire that broke out...

The area near Centinela and Mitchell. Photo: Google.
News

Cyclist Killed in Mar Vista After Being Hit by Car

September 26, 2022

Read more
September 26, 2022

Man killed Sunday near Centinela and Mitchell A man in his 60s was killed over the weekend riding his bicycle...

Rendering: Sam Ghanouni.
News, Real Estate

Mixed-Use Development Slated to Replace Palms Laundromat

September 23, 2022

Read more
September 23, 2022

Valley-based real estate development firm looks to bring 58 units to 3363-3371 S. Motor Avenue By Dolores Quintana At 3363-3371...

Rendering: Rios.
News, Real Estate

123,000 Square-Foot Office Campus Underway in Del Rey

September 23, 2022

Read more
September 23, 2022

Glencoe Avenue development set to span three acres By Dolores Quintana Developer Mass Equities bought the site in 2019 with...

Rendering: Steinberg Hart.
News, Real Estate

Framing Begins for Sawtelle Mixed-Use Development

September 23, 2022

Read more
September 23, 2022

Project will bring 51 units of housing and 939 square feet of retail to corner of Santa Monica and Barrington...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR