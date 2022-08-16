Driver Sought for Fatal Venice Boulevard Hit-and-Run

August 15 incident kills 35-year-old man

By Staff Writer

The Los Angeles Police Department, West Traffic Detectives, are investigating a fatal hit-and-run traffic collision that killed a man.

On August 15, 2022, around 10:10 p.m., an unknown dark colored sports utility vehicle was traveling eastbound in the #3 lane of Venice Boulevard, when it collided with a pedestrian that entered the roadway northbound on Venice Boulevard outside of a marked crosswalk. The impact caused the pedestrian to travel in an eastbound direction and collide with the roadway. The vehicle continued eastbound Venice Boulevard and failed to stop, identify themselves or render aid to the pedestrian. A second dark colored sports utility vehicle may have also been involved, but it has not been determined at this time. That second vehicle also continued eastbound Venice Boulevard after the collision.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded and pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene. The pedestrian is described as a 35-year-old male Hispanic. He has not been identified at this time. There is no description for the driver of the vehicle.

Drivers are reminded that if they become involved in a collision, they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves. The public is also reminded that as pedestrians, they should exercise caution when crossing streets, obey traffic lights, cross within marked crosswalks, and obey the rules of the road.

On April 15, 2015, the City Council amended the Los Angeles Administrative Code and created a Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund. A reward of up to $50,000 is available to community members that provide information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact West Traffic Division detectives at (213) 473-0234. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877 LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.