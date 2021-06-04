June 5, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

CCMS Improv Performances ﻿Set for This Weekend

From Culver City Unified School District

The Culver City Middle School Improv Program is the largest and longest-running after-school program at CCMS – and its students will be closing out the year with TEN different live performances via Zoom on June 5 and 6! Check out the performance schedule at right – each 30-minute show is performed by a different group of students using unplanned suggestions from YOU, the audience! 

These performances showcase the unparalleled, unscripted, and hilariously brilliant view of the world available only from middle school minds! You will MARVEL at their deft mastery of essential life skills learned in the program – such as radical acceptance, flexibility, courage, commitment, and vulnerability. While this program naturally develops students’ theatrical talent, its inherently noble focus extends well beyond students’ inevitable evolution into comfortable performers. They develop the ability to be fully present – for themselves and others – and to confidently offer their unique contributions to a collective effort. This year, they also demonstrated grace and persistence in navigating an online performance format in unprecedented, challenging conditions of the global pandemic. They will AMAZE you with how confidently they project these skills and qualities on the virtual stage! 

CCMS Improv Program students are taught by the same three energetic, highly skilled professional improvisers (Eric Price, Sarah Parga, and Eddie Quintana) who have led the program for the last 10 years. These experienced teachers bring to the program decades of improvisation experience as members or performers at notable live professional theater companies such as Second City Chicago, Upright Citizens Brigade, ComedySportz, ImprovOlympic, and Oregon Shakespeare Festival, as well as television shows such as KC Undercover, Duncanville, WorkaholicsBreaking Bad, and MADtv. See you at the shows! 

CCMS Improv ProgramJune 5 and 6 – 10 SHOWS!Tickets: ccmsimprov.com

