Benedict Canyon Closure Begins Today

Anyone who drives through Benedict Canyon as part of their commute is in for a 7-month change of plans. Starting today, Benedict Canyon will be partly closed as L.A. officials work on a large-scale update to the water system.

The closure affects routes from Mulholland Drive to Hutton Drive between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on scheduled Saturdays. The route isn’t expected to re-open until work is completed on November 30. While residents in the area will have access, commuters will be re-routed during working hours.

“Serving our customers and this community is always our top priority,” commented LADWP Chief Operating Officer Martin L. Adams in a statement. “The replacement of aging water system infrastructure is necessary in order to continue to provide the highest quality water service possible. We have worked very hard to minimize the impact this project will have and we are deeply appreciative of your patience, cooperation, and understanding.”

For updates on the closure, visit www.ladwp.com/BenedictCanyon.