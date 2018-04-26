LA’s Purple “Big Digs” Were Unleashed Today

Here’s looking at a bright future of less traffic and better Metro service. Today, two giant purple boring machines came out of hiding today. The two machines, whose names are “Elsie” and “Soyeon” after two influential female engineers, will start drilling into Wilshire Boulevard later this year.

After the Wilshire line’s extension has been completed, new work will start to extend the Purple metro line to Beverly Hills, Century City, and Westwood. The original project is slated to be completed by 2023.

Introducing Elsie and Soyeon, the tunnel boring machines that will be digging under Wilshire Boulevard later this year. https://t.co/XZdmpXRX5h pic.twitter.com/XpUFMgvuLI — Metro (@metrolosangeles) April 25, 2018