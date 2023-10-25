North Italia unveils its new fall menu items along with an exclusive interview with Chef Sammy Sleman.
New Fall Menu Unveiled at North Italia
(Video) New Exhibit At The Getty Museum, William Blake: Visionary
October 27, 2023 Staff Report
Incredible and Fascinating Look at an Amazing Artist. Exhibit runs until January 14, 2024. @gettymuseum @Tate @culvercitywlanews New Exhibit At The...
Taste Sensation Unleashed: Former NFL Star’s AMAZEBALLS at Citizen Public Market
October 25, 2023 Dolores Quintana
Derrell Smith’s Meatball Concept To Bring Spectacular Flavors To Culver City By Dolores Quintana Food fans are in for a...
Costco’s Viral Cookware Set: The Internet’s Culinary Craze Firing Up Foodies
October 25, 2023 Dolores Quintana
Discover the 157-Piece Kitchen Collection That’s Creating a Stir Online By Keemia Zhang and Dolores Quintana Costco’s Ultimate Cookware Set...
Golden Opportunity: Free Fries Galore at One of America’s Favorite Fast Food Spots
October 25, 2023 Staff Report
Popular Chain Offers Customers Complimentary Medium Fries – Find Out How By Keemia Zhang Last week, McDonald’s announced that a...
(Video) Retired LA Supervisor Sheila Kuehl Speaks At The Church In Ocean Park Grand Re-Opening
October 24, 2023 Staff Report
The joyful ceremony of the beloved community church in Santa Monica drew a big crowd. @culvercitywlanews Retired LA Supervisor Sheila...
(Video) The Opening of Lei’d Cookies in Culver City
October 19, 2023 Staff Report
The Wait Was an Hour and a Half. The Smorgasburg favorite opened its brick and mortar and had a line...
Join the Conversation with Renowned Chefs, Savor Scandinavian Small Bites on October 28th at Fat + Flour Culver City
October 18, 2023 Dolores Quintana
Nicole Rucker and Now Serving LA Host Book Signing and Conversation By Dolores Quintana Join pastry chef and owner of...
Maple Block Meat Co. Celebrates Its Eighth Annual Blocktoberfest
October 18, 2023 Dolores Quintana
Barbecue, Craft Beer, Live Music, and Family Fun on October 22nd By Dolores Quintana Get ready for a festive Sunday,...
Reese’s Sweepstakes Promotion Faces Regulatory Scrutiny Over Purchase Requirements
October 18, 2023 Staff Report
Consumer Advocate Questions Compliance with State and Federal Laws Reese’s, the popular peanut butter cup brand, has come under scrutiny...
Vicini Ristorante & Wine Bar Presents a Pasta Celebration on National Pasta Day
October 13, 2023 Staff Report
Join Vicini for a Delectable Three-Course Prix Fixe Menu Vicini Ristorante & Wine Bar is set to mark National Pasta...
Weekend Celebrations Stretch Into Monday at Auld Fella and Weho Sausage Company
October 12, 2023 Dolores Quintana
Rugby World Cup Screenings and Oktoberfest Weho Sausage Company Style By Dolores Quintana Get ready for an exhilarating weekend next...
Local Restaurants and Food Trucks to Deliver Culinary Delights on October 14
October 12, 2023 Staff Report
Culver City’s Art Walk and Roll Festival: A Feast for the Senses On Saturday, October 14, from 11:00 a.m. to...
Los Angeles Restaurants Unite in Support of Israel Amid Crisis
Local Eateries Launch Fundraisers and Donations to Send Aid Restaurants are also starting to respond to the attacks in Israel,...
Dunkin’ Rolls Out California Community Cruiser, Sharing Coffee Love at Local Events
Experience Dunkin’s Brews on Wheels: Free Coffee Samples and Community Connection For those of you who love Dunkin’, here’s an...
(Video) Actor Nicolas Cage’s Triumphant Return to Beyond Fest
Legendary Actor and Director of DREAM SCENARIO Kristoffer Borgli Attend West Coast Premiere Screening Q&A at the American Cinematheque’s Aero...
