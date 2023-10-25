October 27, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

New Fall Menu Unveiled at North Italia

North Italia unveils its new fall menu items along with an exclusive interview with Chef Sammy Sleman.

in Food & Drink, Video
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) New Exhibit At The Getty Museum, William Blake: Visionary

October 27, 2023

Read more
October 27, 2023

Incredible and Fascinating Look at an Amazing Artist. Exhibit runs until January 14, 2024. @gettymuseum @Tate @culvercitywlanews New Exhibit At The...

Photo: AMAZEBALLS
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Taste Sensation Unleashed: Former NFL Star’s AMAZEBALLS at Citizen Public Market

October 25, 2023

Read more
October 25, 2023

Derrell Smith’s Meatball Concept To Bring Spectacular Flavors To Culver City By Dolores Quintana Food fans are in for a...

Photo: Costco
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Costco’s Viral Cookware Set: The Internet’s Culinary Craze Firing Up Foodies

October 25, 2023

Read more
October 25, 2023

Discover the 157-Piece Kitchen Collection That’s Creating a Stir Online By Keemia Zhang and Dolores Quintana Costco’s ​​Ultimate Cookware Set...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Golden Opportunity: Free Fries Galore at One of America’s Favorite Fast Food Spots

October 25, 2023

Read more
October 25, 2023

Popular Chain Offers Customers Complimentary Medium Fries – Find Out How By Keemia Zhang Last week, McDonald’s announced that a...
News, Video

(Video) Retired LA Supervisor Sheila Kuehl Speaks At The Church In Ocean Park Grand Re-Opening

October 24, 2023

Read more
October 24, 2023

The joyful ceremony of the beloved community church in Santa Monica drew a big crowd. @culvercitywlanews Retired LA Supervisor Sheila...
News, Video

(Video) The Opening of Lei’d Cookies in Culver City

October 19, 2023

Read more
October 19, 2023

The Wait Was an Hour and a Half. The Smorgasburg favorite opened its brick and mortar and had a line...

Photo: Now Serving
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Join the Conversation with Renowned Chefs, Savor Scandinavian Small Bites on October 28th at Fat + Flour Culver City

October 18, 2023

Read more
October 18, 2023

Nicole Rucker and Now Serving LA Host Book Signing and Conversation By Dolores Quintana Join pastry chef and owner of...

Photo: Maple Block Meat Co
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Maple Block Meat Co. Celebrates Its Eighth Annual Blocktoberfest

October 18, 2023

Read more
October 18, 2023

Barbecue, Craft Beer, Live Music, and Family Fun on October 22nd  By Dolores Quintana Get ready for a festive Sunday,...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Reese’s Sweepstakes Promotion Faces Regulatory Scrutiny Over Purchase Requirements

October 18, 2023

Read more
October 18, 2023

Consumer Advocate Questions Compliance with State and Federal Laws Reese’s, the popular peanut butter cup brand, has come under scrutiny...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Vicini Ristorante & Wine Bar Presents a Pasta Celebration on National Pasta Day

October 13, 2023

Read more
October 13, 2023

Join Vicini for a Delectable Three-Course Prix Fixe Menu  Vicini Ristorante & Wine Bar is set to mark National Pasta...

Photo: Instagram Auld Fella and WeHo Sausage Company
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Weekend Celebrations Stretch Into Monday at Auld Fella and Weho Sausage Company

October 12, 2023

Read more
October 12, 2023

Rugby World Cup Screenings and Oktoberfest Weho Sausage Company Style By Dolores Quintana Get ready for an exhilarating weekend next...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Local Restaurants and Food Trucks to Deliver Culinary Delights on October 14

October 12, 2023

Read more
October 12, 2023

Culver City’s Art Walk and Roll Festival: A Feast for the Senses On Saturday, October 14, from 11:00 a.m. to...

Photo: Instagram: Cafe Lovi
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Los Angeles Restaurants Unite in Support of Israel Amid Crisis

October 11, 2023

Read more
October 11, 2023

Local Eateries Launch Fundraisers and Donations to Send Aid Restaurants are also starting to respond to the attacks in Israel,...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Dunkin’ Rolls Out California Community Cruiser, Sharing Coffee Love at Local Events

October 11, 2023

Read more
October 11, 2023

Experience Dunkin’s Brews on Wheels: Free Coffee Samples and Community Connection For those of you who love Dunkin’, here’s an...
News, Video

(Video) Actor Nicolas Cage’s Triumphant Return to Beyond Fest

October 11, 2023

Read more
October 11, 2023

Legendary Actor and Director of DREAM SCENARIO Kristoffer Borgli Attend West Coast Premiere Screening Q&A at the American Cinematheque’s Aero...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR